Frank Street will be closed to through traffic between Porter Avenue and Ponca Avenue from noon Wednesday to 5 p.m. Friday for water line installation. Traffic will be detoured around this intersection to Hughbert Street.
Cimarron Construction Company is contractor installing the 12-inch water line. This work is part of the overall Porter Avenue Water Line Replacement project which will replace deteriorated water lines in advance of the future Porter Streetscape improvements that will be done from Robinson Street to Alameda Street.
