OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Insurance Department issued a notice regarding coverage of at-home, over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 tests.
Beginning now, group health plans and health insurance issuers offering group or individual health insurance coverage must cover OTC COVID-19 tests. The tests may either be free or reimbursed by insurers.
Health plans and insurance companies are incentivized to set up a network of pharmacies or retailers so members can order or pick up COVID-19 tests that will be covered up-front. OID requested that all regulated insurance companies provide a description of how the administration of coverage will be handled and communicated to insureds and members.
“Like the rest of the nation, Oklahoma is facing a new surge with the omicron variant. Continued testing is critical to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring the health and safety of our communities,” Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready said. “I encourage Oklahomans to take advantage of at-home testing and available local testing sites to help keep people safe with early detection.”
If a resident purchases an over-the-counter test from a pharmacy, store or online retailer and is charged, keep the receipt and submit a claim to the insurance company for reimbursement. If the plan has not set up a network of preferred stores, pharmacies and online retailers, consumers will be reimbursed the amount of the cost of the test.
Plans are required to reimburse at a rate of up to $12 per individual test (or the cost of the test, if less than $12). Save receipt(s) to submit to plans for reimbursement.
For more information, call the Oklahoma Insurance Department at 800-522-0071 or visit oid.ok.gov.
