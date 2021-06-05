There’s a new scooter ride in town after the Norman City Council approved a contract with Bird Scooters this year.
The agreement reached between Bird and the city includes several requirements, including a $300 annual fee paid to the city, a $1 “a day” per-scooter ride fee and data reports. The license allows up to 150 scooters in the city.
The city has an existing agreement with VEO Ride.
Bird is offering a 50% discount to low income riders and free rides to healthcare workers and emergency personnel, company spokesperson Jasmine Wallsmith said. Proof of income can be submitted to the company for approval.
“A growing list of cities and states are looking to micromobility alternatives, such as scooters and bikes, not only as a means of minimizing congestion but also as a way to support local economic recovery. We are excited to work with the city of Norman to offer residents safe and sustainable transportation,” Wallsmith said.
An app allows the user to search for available scooters and pay for the service which includes a $1 fee and a per minute rate, the Bird website reads.
This is not the first appearance the company’s scooters have made in Norman. Bird brought over its inventory of scooters before making any agreements or filing a revocable permit with the City of Norman, leading to complaints in late 2018, according to past Transcript articles.
The city of Norman began impounding Bird scooters Sept. 13, 2018, after the company failed to follow the city’s request to remove the scooters from public rights of way. Six days later, the city reported that it had impounded more than 100 Bird scooters.
Assistant City Attorney Beth Muckala said those who choose to ride the scooters must follow the existing ordinances for bicycles, unless otherwise prohibited.
