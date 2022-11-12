Trees provide shade and beautification in neighborhoods all over Norman, but they can also interfere with power lines.
A city partnership between First United Bank, Oklahoma Electric Cooperative, the Norman Park Foundation, and Grissom Nursery will make it possible for Norman residents to find a free, utility-friendly tree through a “Right Tree, Right Place” campaign.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Griffin Park, the city stated in a news release.
Grissom Nursery is providing the trees at a discount, said owner Rusty Grissom.
“We love trees,” Grissom said. “It’s a great program. I love where I live and if you can do something to make it better, that’s all the better.”
Autumn McMahon, a spokeswoman for Oklahoma Electric Cooperative, said the company was happy to participate and help educate the community about safely planting trees.
“We love trees but we don’t love trees when they come into contact with power lines,” McMahon said. “It’s a risk to the community, a very dangerous safety risk.
“We all know that trees are good for everybody and we want to make sure we’re doing our part to be a good community partner.”
OEC provided campaign materials and financially to purchase trees.
Various species of some 300 trees in five-gallon buckets will be available on a first come, first serve basis. They include Brandywine, Flowering Crabapple, Little Gem Magnolia, Live Oak, Shumard Oak and Weeping Willow, the news release stated.
To qualify for a free tree, residents will need to show proof of residence and they will be limited to one tree per address.
Residents should avoid planting in problem areas — too close to buildings, streets or sidewalks, or closer than 20 feet from a power line, according to the release.
The right trees in the right place can mean higher property values, reduced summertime electricity bills, and minimize washouts or standing water during rainstorms.
City Forester Colin Zink will be on site to answer any tree questions and offer advice on species and planting location options.
“We hope our Norman residents will take advantage of this free tree opportunity,” Zink said in the release. “Trees beautify and offer incredible benefits to community members and property owners.
“We are looking forward to sharing information on best practices to planting, placement and more.”
