The Cleveland County Health Department is partnering with the City of Norman to host a pop-up vaccine event this Friday at Lions Park.
The event will coincide with the city’s Outdoor Movie Series at 7 p.m. at Lions Park, where “Aladdin” will be the feature film of the night. According to a news release, the event is being hosted in partnership with the Norman Police and Fire departments, Pioneer Library Services and Cleveland County Human Services.
“Our Healthy Babies pop-ups have grown to feature many community organizations,” said Sara King, director of community engagement and planning at the Cleveland County Health Department. “This partnership is possible thanks to a grant from the Mayor’s Innovation Project, which allows available services to have a more accessible presence for families.”
Event attendees can receive their first or second dose of any of the three vaccines (Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna). The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone 12 or older, though anyone under 18 must have a parent or legal guardian’s consent.
If attendees plan on receiving the vaccine, the health department is asking that they bring one form of identification.
No appointment is necessary.
