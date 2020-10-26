According to the National Weather Service forecast, Tuesday’s weather is looking no better than Monday’s, with chances of freezing rain mixed with sleet possible by 10 a.m.
The high for Tuesday is set to be 33 degrees, with a north wind ranging between 14 to 18 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 mph, the NWS reports.
“Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch possible. Little or no sleet accumulation expected,” NWS said.
On Tuesday night, new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible, according to the forecast.
Norman Public Schools, the University of Oklahoma and Moore Public Schools all have cancelled classes on Tuesday due to the deteriorating weather conditions.
The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office will be closed all day Tuesday, according to a tweet from CCSO. Patrol deputies and 911 dispatchers will still be working and in the field throughout the day, the tweet said.
As conditions continue to intensify, the NWS said to expect; power outages, tree damage and hazardous travel conditions.
Reese Gorman
366-3505
Follow me @reeseg_3
