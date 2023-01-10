Friends of a popular community member who died last month in the county jail asked the Norman City Council on Tuesday to fix what they called a “broken” mental health system.
Shannon Hanchett died Dec. 8 in the Cleveland County Detention Center, nearly two weeks after being arrested on complaints of making false 911 calls and obstructing an officer.
Hanchett made numerous 911 calls for a child welfare check for her two sons, but the officer’s report stated her concerns were not valid after checking on them. Body camera footage showed she refused to comply with the officer’s orders but also made erratic, contradictory statements.
Many have alleged that Hanchett died without receiving the mental health support she needed.
Advocates of mental health and Hanchett’s friends said Tuesday it was time the city funded its own mental health crisis unit program, which was the subject of discussion during the council study session prior to the regular meeting.
Friend Kate Bierman, a former city council member, said if the council could pay for a military style vehicle, then it could come up with the money for a “compassionate” mental health response.
“I hope you will continue this in your budget process,” Bierman said. “Because if you can find $300,000 to purchase a BearCat, then you find it in yourselves to find several hundred thousand dollars to fund a compassionate response that doesn’t require incarceration to receive the mental health treatment they need.”
Christina Owen said it was not fair to ask an officer to be two people at once: a cop and a psychiatrist.
“We expect this officer to have community policing skills, to be on SWAT team, but then we expect him to navigate a mental health crisis as well without any degree in psychology or counseling,” Owen said.
Ashley Roby, who said she worked with Hanchett, told the council that she has a lot of respect for officers, but that policies are not perfect.
“No system is inherently perfect,” Roby said. “I think that it’s okay that we take a step back and look at our systems.”
Some took aim at police department protocols that trigger a mental health response.
Despite the officer’s report, which stated she appeared to be having a mental health issue, the Norman Police Department told The Transcript her behavior did not meet the criteria of a mental health crisis, according to state law.
Matt Coleman said if police followed their protocol, “then it’s clear the protocol needs to change.”
The council did not address the crowd because the comments were made during the miscellaneous comments portion of the meeting.
