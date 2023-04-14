NOBLE — The young 20-pound otter was making progress, brought back to life by WildCare Oklahoma, the nonprofit animal protection organization that rehabilitates injured and orphaned native wildlife.
The mammal was admitted with severe head trauma and fractures, likely struck by a vehicle in northeastern Oklahoma near the Kansas border March 26.
Despite the severity of the otter’s injuries, he had improved from being “completely comatose to eating well on his own,” Dr. Kyle Abbott, WildCare Oklahoma’s medical director, posted this week on the organization’s website.
Abbott and his team employed a wide range of therapies, including IV fluids, a feeding tube, and pain medication to “give him a fighting chance,” the veterinarian said.
“We were basically trying to help his brain heal,” Abbott told The Transcript on Friday. “He was much more active and responsive to us.
“He was trending in the right direction but there was not a guarantee that he was going to be successful in the wild.”
The unnamed otter died April 8, most likely from a seizure or a stroke, Abbott said.
“Something happened in the few hours when we were away because when we came in he was deceased,” he said. “My guess it was something related to the (brain) trauma.”
In the Facebook post, Abbott said the WildCare team “had such high hopes” the animal would be released.
“The loss of patients in our field, or any medical caretaking field, is one of the hardest aspects of the work,” he said. “We do what we can to help these animals that would otherwise have nowhere to go, and we take pride in the care we gave him, but it still sucks to lose such a special patient. Oklahoma is fortunate to have so many great wild species like otters.”
Last year, WildCare Oklahoma raised four baby otters, including three siblings, before releasing them in October after seven months of care, Abbott said.
“We’ve certainly had more otters coming in compared to historically,” he said.
The organization, which is entirely supported by donations, is hosting its annual Baby Shower from 1-5 p.m. April 22.
“It’s our one time a year where we’re open to the public to see out facility and see where the animals prepare for return to the wild,” Abbott said. “It’s kind of a self-guided tour.”
Because the event attracts hundreds, RSVP for entry time is requested and can be made on the organization’s website, wildcareoklahoma.org.
