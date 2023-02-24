Reading “Chicken Soup for The Soul” eight years ago while living in Washington got Tara McClain thinking about how far away much of the Western world has become from the food they consume.
This realization sparked an interest that would become a way of life.
McClain moved to Cleveland County seven years ago, and with that move to a property with more land came an opportunity to source her own food.
“I started with chickens when I moved here, and it just took off from there,” McClain said. “Now I have pigs, quail and at one point we had ducks and geese.”
McClain said it’s hard to put into words the level of importance she places on locally sourced goods. She’s been a vendor at the Norman Farm Market for years, and now she oversees it as market manager.
Ask her what the benefit is of locally sourced food and she’ll likely tell you it’s about more than just the economic benefit.
“There’s nutritional and environmental benefits, too — it’s all entwined,” McClain said. “It’s just so incredibly important. Really, it’s the people and the personal connections that people make with those that grow their food.”
When someone buys produce from a grocery store grown in California, McClain said there’s a lack of that connection in addition to lessened nutritional value.
McClain took over leadership of the Norman Farm Market in January. She’s in the process of planning new events she hopes will continue to grow the market in a positive way, but she isn’t quite ready to disclose those plans.
“I’ve been here (as a vendor), so I’ve got some background knowledge,” she said. “I’m really getting my feet wet this year, and there are ideas in the works, but nothing I can say for now.”
As the market’s manager, McClain said she feels pride in leading the vendors, many who have been here for years, and she also gets gratification from understanding the growing process and seeing the final result from vendors every week.
“It’s much different to go to the grocery store and buy something versus actually putting it in the ground, watching it grow, and harvesting it yourself,” she said.
Cleveland County commissioner Darry Stacy said McClain has “jumped in with both feet.”
He said it’s been advantageous for her to see the job from both a vendor and consumer perspective.
“She is one of the most passionate people as far as food security that I’ve met and understands the needs of the community when it comes to locally grown foods,” Stacy said. “I think she’s going to be a huge advocate for our farmers and their goods.”
