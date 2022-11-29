“It’s a Wonderful Life” is the name of a celebratory fundraising gala for the Full Circle Adult Day Center scheduled this weekend.
The phrase also describes what Norman’s only licensed adult day center, which opened in 1995, strives to provide for clients and their families.
The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Full Circle, 4223 28th Ave. NW.
“With seniors being the fastest growing segment of the population, the community needs the services Full Circle provides for another 27-plus years,” Executive Director Kim Zaman said. “Together we can make a difference and continue to make it a wonderful life for seniors, the disabled and caregivers in need.”
Admission and raffle tickets can be purchased at event.gives/normanok.
The site also hosts a now-open silent auction of a 7-carat amethyst and diamond ring valued at more than $3,100, plus 33 other prized items and bundles.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” also will feature food, drink and live music from vocal and bell choirs. It will mirror a primary benefit of Full Circle: providing an important opportunity to gather and socialize.
“Employees, volunteers and participants in the program reminisce and share stories of the differences they have made in the lives of so many others,” Zaman said. “Sharing memories is proven to increase feelings of self-worth, as well as decrease depression.
"Promoting memories of participants’ life roles and all the greatness they have contributed is something we celebrate at Full Circle every day.
Full Circle struggled to stay open through the two-year pandemic.
Though the United Way of Norman partner agency has survived and more clients are enrolling, the agency is working toward lasting stability.
“There were 41 [adult day] centers in Oklahoma pre-pandemic, and there are now only 21 left in operation,” Zaman said. “Full Circle has made it through these difficulties with the incredible support of the community.
“Just like in the movie, when the Bailey Building experienced difficulties,” she said, “the community all came together in the end to show their support. We invite the community to come out to Full Circle and show their support this holiday season."
For more information, visit fullcircleok.org or call 447-2955.
