The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority will fast track a $1 billion bond issuance and moved to ask the Oklahoma Supreme Court to approve it ahead of two pending lawsuits, but a local attorney claims it circumvents due process on a local level.
The OTA announced plans to expand the state’s toll road system through its $5 billion, 15-year ACCESS plan. Among improvements to the network, the agency plans to build an extension of the Kickapoo Turnpike south from Interstate 40 through the Lake Thunderbird watershed in Norman to Purcell.
A second turnpike will connect Moore, Norman and Oklahoma City along Indian Hills Road.
In a special meeting Thursday, the OTA board canceled a $200 million line of credit to start some projects in its ACCESS plan.
The Council of Bond Oversight approved of the OTA’s application for the money. But Thursday, the board voted to terminate the line of credit.
On a separate agenda item, the board approved the OTA’s request to seek another application to the oversight board for $1 billion to start the plan.
The board’s decision comes on the heels of two lawsuits filed last month in Cleveland County District Court from Norman residents challenging the OTA’s authority to build two turnpikes in the Norman area. One alleged Open Meeting Act violations; the other contends the OTA did not have authorization in state law to build the east Norman turnpike and violated bond procedures.
Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz told the board that all of the ACCESS projects are authorized in state statute. He urged the board to allow the OTA to approve a request to the state Supreme Court to validate the bond issuance.
Gatz did not address the lawsuit regarding the bond procedure claim, nor the lawsuit regarding open meeting violations.
Local attorney Robert Norman said the move to issue the bonds before the matter of its issuance and whether the Norman turnpikes are authorized by state statute circumvented the lower court process. Turnpikes must be approved by the Legislature before construction.
The OTA has contended a bill in 1987 adopted by lawmakers includes projects in ACCESS, but Norman’s lawsuit states the Lake Thunderbird toll road is not described in that bill.
“They’re going to try to say that the Supreme Court has to decide this first, and that the District Court doesn’t get to decide anything,” he said. “They’re circumventing full and fair hearings, full and fair fact finding. They’re circumventing exactly what the District Court is designed to do.”
Norman said Gatz’s statement that the turnpikes are authorized in state law isn’t for him to decide, but the court’s.
“They’re conspicuously not presenting the entire statute,” Norman said. “They conspicuously stopped before the relevant portion of the statute on one of the claims for relief.”
Norman contends in the lawsuit that the Tri-City Connector, which will connect Interstate 44 to 35, should have been bonded under the 1989 bond issuance along with other projects rather than the those the authority will issue for ACCESS.
The lawsuit cites Oklahoma Title 69, Section 1705(f), which says turnpike projects “shall be financed, constructed and operated under one bond indenture.”
While Gatz said the OTA’s move to ask the state Supreme Court to validate the bonds was routine procedure, Norman said files at the courthouse reveal that the agency was further into the previous turnpike project plan, Driving Forward, announced in 2016, than it is with ACCESS.
When asked how long the agency waited to seek Supreme Court validation following the announcement of Driving Forward, Gatz said he could not recall the date.
“I think it was very close on the heels,” Gatz said. “I believe it was in the summer.”
A request to the OTA for the date of that validation was not immediately available.
He also said that the decision to seek approval from the state Supreme Court was not “a move around” the district lawsuit but “brings certainty to one aspect of the lawsuit, which was whether or not the routes are valid in South Oklahoma City.
“Going through that validation process brings certainty. We’re certainly not sidestepping or going around anything. We’re moving quicker towards a resolution so everyone has certainty,” he said.
Norman City Councilor for Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello disagreed with Gatz’s comments that it was not a move around the District Court lawsuits.
“Today’s session was disappointing to me as well as everyone else who was watching online,” he said. “They did pretty much what I thought they would do, but they’re taking every preemptive action against us by going to [the state Supreme] court, asking them to revalidate the routes and turning down the $200 million in credit but then issuing $1 billion dollars in bonds. To us, it makes no sense. We sit here and fight … the lawsuits are the only thing we have left going forward.”
Routes and timeline
The board also approved a motion to adopt the proposed turnpike routes, but Gatz said those are still not finalized, and that it was not clear the number of homes that would be impacted.
“We do not have that level of refinement yet,” he said. “We’re going to make sure we get to that level of detail as soon as possible.”
OTA Deputy Director Joe Echelle said residents in the path of a turnpike are typically notified when the design is 60% completed.
“Until we get to a 60% set of plans, there are segments on each of those corridors that are slated for the end of this year,” he said. “We will review those plans — that takes some time and develop legal descriptions — and only then will we be able to reach out to people in the right of way. That’s next spring, realistically.”
Echelle stressed that projects south of Oklahoma City will not be done at once.
While Gatz nor Echelle said which projects will be included in the $1 billion bond money, both have said in previous meetings that the Norman-area turnpikes are at the bottom of the list on the 15-year plan.
However, one of the turnpike projects listed in Norman’s lawsuit is the Tri-City Connector from Newcastle east to I-35 is likely where the OTA would start before it reaches Norman.
“It involves a new river crossing that is desperately needed to relieve congestion,” Echelle said. “That’s probably priority one. Everything beyond that is not slated or scheduled at this time.”