The House has approved a “red flag” bill that would allow families, police and others to ask federal courts to order the removal of firearms from people believed to be at extreme risk of harming themselves or others. It’s the Democratic-controlled chamber's latest response to U.S. mass shootings, and likely stands little chance in the Senate. Republicans criticized the bill as giving the federal government the ability to take a law-abiding person’s guns without them having the ability to contest it beforehand. The bill would also create a grant program to encourage states to adopt similar “red flag" laws and to support the 19 states that have already implemented them.