Dave Moore, CISSP
For The TranscriptWhen is the last time you put a roll of film in your camera to take some photographs? Can you even remember? If you’re like most people, it’s been a very long time since you used an “analog” film camera to take pictures, if you’ve ever even used a film camera in the first place.
Ironically, it was Eastman Kodak’s invention of the electronic camera in 1975 that led to the company’s filing for bankruptcy in 2012. The empire founded by George Eastman in 1888 became increasingly less relevant as digital photography became accepted and then preferred by the masses.
In the 1990s and years following, digital video developed rapidly along the same lines, pioneered by Hollywood luminaries like George Lucas and Steven Spielberg. Soon, VHS and Betamax videocassette recorders and their attendant “camcorders” were replaced by digital counterparts. Today, most people use a most unlikely device to create digital photographs and video: their phones.
For most consumers, all photos and videos are done digitally, either with dedicated cameras, or using smart phones. If these methods describe you, I encourage you to seriously consider how you store and manage your digital images. If not stored and managed properly, you risk losing your precious digital memories forever.
First off, do not use your cameras or phones as the main devices where you store your photos. Cameras and phones tend to be lost, crushed, stolen, dropped in toilets and blown away in tornados. The memory cards in these devices are, for the most part, super-cheap, mass-produced junk and should not be considered reliable for long-term storage.
As with all prudent file-backup plans, your digital images should reside in three different places: on your computer’s hard drive, on an external storage device like an external hard drive, and with an Internet-based “cloud” file storage service like Carbonite.
Once you have securely backed up your files, many folks will also turn to various photo management and sharing programs like Photoshop, or the amazing (and free!) Krita, Paint.net, GIMP and Flikr. While your photos may seem wonderful at first, it is likely you will eventually want to crop their size, change the brightness or, if you have a large number of files, sort them into groups and categories based upon date or subject matter.
The most popular photo editing program in the world is Adobe Photoshop. Photoshop has been widely used in the professional photography and publishing worlds for many years, but for most people, the cost is prohibitive, even at the recurring subscription price of $30/month.
For them, the next best thing is Photoshop Elements, also an Adobe product, and available at an affordable price. Photoshop Elements will allow you to change the appearance of your photos in a number of useful ways. It will also allow you to easily change the digital (not visual) size of your photos, reducing the number of kilobytes or megabytes they use, making sending them as email attachments a much more practical proposition.
I suggest trying all of these programs and services and deciding which ones serve your needs best, but please, make sure your files are backed up, and then have fun with the rest. I have a customer who is a serious photographer who vacationed recently with her husband in Italy. Upon their return, she told me she had taken 25,000 photos while abroad.
I was mildly stunned, to say the least, as that’s more photos than I’ve taken in my entire life. I asked her how that happened. “Did you just set your camera to automatically take a picture every 10 seconds, or so?” She looked at me with a deadpan smile and said, “Sometimes.” Ah, la dolce vita!
