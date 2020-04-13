Norman, OK (73070)

Today

A few showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

A few showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.