OU Interim President Joe Harroz told faculty members Monday that the university is looking at multiple options for handling the financial impact of the COVID-19 crisis, including the possibility of furloughs and accelerated cost cutting.
The interim president gave a financial update to members of OU’s Faculty Senate Monday afternoon during the senate’s regular monthly meeting, held this month via Zoom.
Harroz told senators Monday that while there are still significant unknowns about the next few months, the university is likely looking at an economic hit of at least 5% of its budget, which would be about $50 million.
“A lot of folks hope it’s over with in a matter of months — realistically, from what I’ve seen, it’s at least 12 to 18 months is what we’re looking at,” Harroz said Monday.
At OU, there are a few factors that determine the university’s financial standing, including student tuition and fees, housing and athletics (“which is driven completely by football,” Harroz said).
About $350 million of the Norman campus' total operating budget of just under $1 billion comes from student tuition and fees, the interim president said. Based on surveys about the incoming 2020 freshman class and about student retention, Harroz said that experts are projecting something like a 10% reduction in students nationally, and a 10% or greater decrease in universities’ net revenue over coming months.
While Harroz said it’s still “too early to know” what that economic impact will look like at OU, a 20% net hit on tuition and fees would mean a $70 million loss for the university. The COVID-19 crisis’ impact on OU athletics could also be significant, Harroz said.
Right now, OU is considering a few different avenues to patch up a potentially hard-hit budget.
OU will receive about $18 million from the CARES Act, which will provide COVID-19 relief nationally. $9 million will go directly to students impacted by the virus, while the other $9 million would go to the rest of campus.
But $9 million is not as significant as it sounds at an institution like OU, Harroz emphasized. The university will spend about $7.5 million just to give students pro rata refunds on this year’s housing and food contracts.
“You can see how quickly that $9 million gets absorbed,” Harroz said.
The university has already established several committees to look at the next fiscal year’s budget, Harroz said. OU will lean on its financial reserves, but Harroz said cost cutting will also have to be part of future-focused budget planning.
OU administrators told the university’s Board of Regents in meetings early this year that the university has reduced expenditures by $50 million since August 2019, and has set a goal to cut at least $25 million more this year.
The university will likely accelerate some of those spending reductions — especially in areas like OU IT — and will look to grow in areas like online program expansion and COVID-19 research, Harroz said. About 21% of OU's 5,729 student employees have already lost jobs "in positions for which there is no work," an OU spokesperson said last month.
“It’s not going to be comfortable, but we’re going to have to do it,” Harroz said.
Harroz also said that furloughs may be a part of those cuts. The university is considering the regressive nature of furloughs and the impact that such an action would have on OU’s lowest-paid employees and their salaries, Harroz said.
“Furloughs, [at the] Norman campus, for every day when we’re all here, pick up $2 million a day,” Harroz said. “…That is the quickest and cleanest way to help pick up funding, and then have it restored at a future date and state. It also engages in shared sacrifice. Among the lowest paid, obviously there is a regressive component to this."
The university does have an endowment that’s mostly guarded by the OU Foundation, but much of the funding the endowment supports is devoted to specific purposes or scholarships, and can only be used under specific circumstances.
Harroz said university administrators and OU Foundation leadership are communicating to figure out what kind of endowment resources the university could immediately access. About $2.5 million of that endowment funding could be immediately accessible to the university during a crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic, Harroz said. OU is also considering working with donors to see if donors could untie some of the restrictions around their gifts, allowing OU to use them now.
Harroz also told senators that while OU administrators are trying to decide what the fall semester could look like, administrators “simply do not have enough data right now" to make the call. OU has already shifted all Norman campus classes online for the spring semester and summer session.
“The data right now is still so poor that being able to project out accurately is still not possible,” Harroz said. “Until we have more testing, the ability to adequately and accurately project the future simply isn’t there."
Harroz said there are currently three basic scenarios administrators are working with now: A normal return to on-campus classes for the fall semester, a school year during which students have to attend virtual classes in the fall and can return to campus in the spring, or a school year that requires students to learn online all year. Within those scenarios, administrators are also considering hybrid learning situations, he said.
The interim president said he couldn’t commit to setting a date by which a decision about the fall semester will be made, but that he understands that students need clear answers soon.
“We’re exploring: What are those basket of options from which we can choose, how do we best analyze those,” Harroz said. “We are really impaired right now, but there are dates by which we simply have to make decisions."
