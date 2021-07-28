The Norman Forward Sales Tax will end in 2030, but the needs will carry on, the city's Parks and Recreation director said.
Adopted by voters in 2015, the half-cent sales tax was designed to fund quality of life projects for 15 years. A long list of improvements has been completed, with several more left to start or finish.
Major projects are not expected to drag on for 10 years, Parks and Rec Director Jason Olsen said.
“The big Norman Forward projects, including the Young Family Athletic Center, the Senior Wellness Center, and Griffin and Reaves Parks, will wrap up by the end of 2023,” he said.
Smaller projects will continue through the expiration year of 2030 in one form or another.
“There will be Norman Forward projects going until 2030, and those projects include renovations of neighborhood parks, trails and an addition of a river park if that land becomes available to the city,” Olsen said.
In 2015, the Norman City Council proposed the possibility of a passive-use river park along the Canadian River. The first phase of development was estimated to cost $2 million alone, not including land acquisition.
Aspirational proposals aside, some projects appear certain for the future of parks.
“By the time we get to 2030, the Westwood Family Aquatic Center will need a new feature and, more than likely, a refresher of the entire aquatic park,” Olsen predicted. “Staying with Westwood, the golf course badly needs a new modern clubhouse with modern amenities such as a restaurant and rentable banquet space, a covered driving range that could greatly expand revenue.”
Should the council consider proposing a Norman Forward II, voters would likely hear of plans to restore an important historic park and fulfill the initial plans for several projects that were scaled back due to a drop in sales tax revenue growth.
Olsen envisions new recreation centers, more senior wellness centers and improvements to Andrews Park.
“I can't help but think of the possibilities we could have with a few million dollars invested into Andrews Park,” he said. “Andrews is so important and historic to Norman — with the park being in core Norman, I think all of our residents would truly enjoy Andrews becoming the crown jewel of our park system again. But we cannot forget to come back and finish the original Norman Forward projects the way they were initially intended to be.”
After the failure of a general obligation bond in August 2020, a wide gap in the sales tax fund meant projects had to be scaled down to affordability. The proposed indoor sport and aquatics center was intended to have a 50-meter pool and draw national tournaments, but was cut to 25. The number of indoor courts were reduced, and courts were scratched from plans at other parks for youth and adult sports, The Transcript previously reported.
With a resurgence in designated sales tax, however, Olsen said it would be his priority to finish what the city started and add some new parks, like a Miracle League Field to serve children with disabilities.
“A few examples would be Griffin Park, finishing the indoor soccer facilities, sidewalks and field lighting,” he said. “Reaves Park, all new ballfields on the north side instead of just renovating fields, all new concessions and restrooms, and a Miracle Field, splash pad and festival grounds.
“Ruby Grant Park has so much more to add in its master plan, lighting on the trails and transforming more of the granite trails into sidewalks, an event lawn, a community center – Ruby Grant truly has so much potential. At the Young Family Athletic Center, the addition of a 50-meter competition pool and more basketball and volleyball courts, because I think this place will be a home run.”
With all the ambitious and glamorous projects on Olsen's list, neighborhood parks remain central to the department's vision, he said.
“I am a firm believer that all residents should have access to an incredible park close to them, no matter where they live in Norman,” he said.
Parks will likely become a tool to attract tourism and spotlight local businesses, in addition to the ongoing trend of festivals in and around parks. In 2020, as breweries struggled with limited capacity and other COVID-related restrictions, the parks department hosted a socially distanced local brewery festival.
“We have already talked to the Eastside Business Association about holding a fair in one of our parks to highlight locally-owned companies and host an event that is fun and attractive to our community as a whole,” Olsen said. “I know that our community is stronger together, and hope that everyone takes advantage of our park system to make Norman a better place to live, work and play.”
One prediction for the future is certain: the growth of the Norman park system.
“The parks system depends on an ordinance in which land is dedicated or given to the city through residential development. In the near future, we will see a few neighborhood parks pop up in southeast Norman. Also, for things like Legacy Trail, we depend on working with both landowners and developers to donate that land back to the city,” he said. “We are also working with the landowner to possibly donate that land to the city for the future River Nature Park on the southwest part of town.”
Ultimately though, the future of Norman parks depends on the public.
“I cannot say this enough: We are lucky to have a community that wants and supports parks and recreational opportunities,” Olsen said. “Our parks system belongs to our residents, and people that live here will have the most say in what our park system will look like in 20 years.”