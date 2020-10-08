The Public Safety Sales Tax Oversight Committee discussed the future of the sales tax Thursday at its monthly meeting.
Norman City Manager Darrel Pyle said the topic of whether or not to have PSST 3 on the February ballot will be discussed during the City Council’s retreat later this month.
Although the language is still being worked out, the interim plan is to have the city vote on adding an extra quarter cent of sales tax on to the PSST, which would help fund the new Norman Police Department Emergency Operations Center, committee members said.
The current idea is to have the tax continue into perpetuity even after the new EOC is constructed, Pyle said.
“Our current thought — as the language is being constructed — is that the [PSST] will not have a sunset,” Pyle said. “Now, does that sunset opportunity after the EOC is completely funded increase the likelihood of a favorable vote? There’s something to be said that, yes, that could bring voter support.”
Pyle also pointed out that relying solely on a sales tax to fund public safety measures might not be a longstanding, sustainable option.
“Anthony [Francisco, Norman finance director] shared with me the good old days when sales tax grew at about 4% a year, [but now] we’ve cranked down our sales tax projections to about 2% a year and in the current COVID environment we’ve toned that [projection] down to about 1.75% growth,” Pyle said.
Sales tax revenue might never return to its historic high of 4% growth a year due to the upcoming generation’s spending habits, Pyle said.
“The spending patterns of the next generations are different [from] the spending patterns of folks my age,” he said. “They spend less time acquiring things and spend more time doing stuff. [They’re] doing stuff that is gaining experience and making memories, but not a lot of things that generate sales tax.”
Several committee members showed skepticism toward having PSST 3 on the February ballot alongside other ballot items due to the higher possibility of failure.
“I think many of us are concerned about loading up a ballot with too many issues,” committee member Ann Gallagher said. “I think we saw some resistance to that in the August vote, so I was just making sure that it’s City Council and this.”
Gallagher continued saying that the greatest chance PSST 3 has of passing is by having only the five-council seats and PSST 3 on the ballot.
Lea Greenleaf asked what happens to the funds if the PSST 3 happened not to pass come February.
“If the election does go forward and [PSST 3] doesn’t pass, would the council be inclined to cut the things that we passed in PSST 2 that we really don’t have any funding for?” Greenleif asked.
Pyle responded saying it’s not a matter of cutting those things; it’s more a matter of when would the funding run out that would have to be asked.
Although the exact language of PSST 3 and whether or not it will be on the ballot come February has yet to be determined, the PSST Oversight Committee will continue discussing the sales tax in its meeting next month on Nov. 8.
Reese Gorman
366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
