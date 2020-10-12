After a decade of growth in Norman, Gaberino’s Homestyle Italian is celebrating its 10th anniversary by giving back.
To recognize the occasion, Gaberino’s will be donating 10% of sales in the month of October to charities in the community, owner Laura Duprez said.
“A lot of charities are struggling more than usual because of COVID-19 and I thought it would be a good thing to do to try and give back,” Laura said. “We struggle too, but if we could generate business for us and also give back, then it’s a win win.”
Last week, Gaberino’s raised $2,350 for the Assistance League of Norman, which runs Operation School Bell and provides clothes to school kids in need. The funds will outfit 23 kids for school.
This week, Laura said Gaberino’s is donating to United Way of Norman. Starting Sunday, the restaurant will donate to the Women's Resource Center. The final week of October, Gaberino’s plans to donate to Food and Shelter for Friends.
When Laura and Mitch Duprez opened Gaberino’s 10 years ago, it was a much smaller operation, seating around 50 people in Redbud Plaza. Today, in its new home at 400 Ed Noble Parkway, Gaberino’s operates with a capacity of nearly 300.
“ … Not that we fill them up during COVID-19, but it’s nice to have the room to spread out,” Laura said.
Business has been down since the pandemic started, but Laura said the restaurant has been able to survive through its take-and-bake meals, as well as to-go orders and patio service.
“I just hope we have made it through the worst of this year with the pandemic, so now we are trying to move on and celebrate and reconnect and remind ourselves of our place in the community,” Laura said.
Through serving the Norman area over the last decade, Laura said she feels strongly connected to the community.
“It’s a good feeling to become friends with regular customers,” Laura said. “When I reach out on social media I think about people who have supported us over the years, sharing our posts, telling their friends and keeping us in business. We just want to thank the Norman Chamber of Commerce for all their support over the years, The Norman Transcript for doing stories over us, Reader’s Choice for being so supportive of local businesses and the customers.”
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.