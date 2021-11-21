Local psychologist Dr. Gale Hobson has announced her bid for the Ward 4 City Council seat ahead of the February 2022 election.
Hobson obtained a PhD in psychology from the University of Oklahoma in 1982, and said her professional experience and service in the community will present a skill set that is needed on council and in her ward to solve problems. She has been a licensed mental health practitioner for 40 years.
Hobson ran for the seat in 2020, but lost to incumbent Lee Hall. After Hall’s announcement that she would not seek another term, Hobson decided it was time to again ask voters to support her, she said. She joins Teresa Borum and Helen Grant in the race so far.
If elected, Hobson intends to focus on environmental issues like stormwater and water quality, mental health initiatives and homelessness, among other issues, she said.
Hobson noted her ward has a variety of interests. As part of Core Norman, the ward shares territory with the University of Oklahoma, is home to small businesses and a historic district and is also ethnically and racially diverse.
“I think the fact that we have so much diversity in Ward 4 is what makes it such a beautiful ward and I love that,” she said. “I think that fits my skills and personality to deal with multiple factions. I’m totally comfortable with that. I think that way, I sort of work in multiple directions and I’m willing to do the work and build on the research and hard work Lee did. She did a lot of hard work digging into these issues.”
Hobson expressed support for the city council’s attempt to start a mobile crisis unit. She was the Medical Director for Behavioral Health at Mercy Hospital in Edmond where she and 12 other therapists were on call for crisis response throughout its health system, Hobson recalled.
She developed the crisis unit staffed with a psychologist and therapists who cared for people in mental health or addiction crises and then found resources in the community, she said.
Mobile crisis units are typically staffed with mental health professionals who respond to people experiencing mental health crises as a way to divert them from arrest or incarceration to local resources.
“In the 20 years I did that crisis team at Mercy, we never had an active suicide during that time,” she said. “Actively under the care of that team, we never had one. I was proud of that and the hospital was proud of that. I think we can head that direction in Norman and that’s where I’d really like to be of help.”
Supporting a mobile crisis unit did not necessarily mean reducing police funding, she said. During budget meetings in June 2020, the council chose to reallocate $865,000 from the Norman Police Department’s proposed budget increase for community programs, including a mobile crisis unit system, The Transcript reported.
“We want to consider the safety of all,” Hobson said. “Nobody wants to be not safe, and we want the police to help us, we all do when we’re needing that. I know in the hospital setting — and I think this is true when you deal first with issues like, is someone drinking, is someone going through a rough time, they’re homeless, they’re suicidal — we need to keep dealing with those first so we can prevent the real crises that go on later.”
Hobson said it would be important to fund the police department “where we have competently trained police officers to deal with the issues when policing is necessary.”
In addition to the increasing resources for mobile crisis units, Hobson pointed to the expansion of mental health treatment programs at Norman Regional Health System’s plans for the Porter Health Village as a path to help homelessness. The development will see the construction of a behavioral health facility and will also be home to the city-owned Senior Wellness Center.
“That will help the homeless,” Hobson said. “The very next building just to the west of the Senior [Wellness] Center will be the big, state of the art Behavioral Health Center. That’s exciting because if you take care of mental health issues for people, then people can get better and you don’t see near the cost going to [treat] physical illness. I really want to be a part of that.”
Hobson has been involved in local government and education for several years. She serves as chair of the Ad Hoc Senior Wellness Committee and helped plan a garden at a Norman elementary school with the Rotary Club. She has served on the Norman Mental Health Committee and served as supervisor for the Oklahoma State Board of Licensed Psychologists. She is an instructor at OU’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute for people aged 50 and older.