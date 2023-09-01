The University of Oklahoma is set to hold its first home game of the 2023 football season on Saturday with a kickoff time of 11AM. The Norman Police Department (NPD) offers the following traffic information and parking advice.
DRIVING
Motorists are encouraged to utilize the suggested routes highlighted in blue on the attached map both prior to and after the game.
Norman police will provide traffic assistance along Lindsey Street from Interstate 35 to Elm Avenue prior to and after the game. Postgame, officers will also provide traffic assistance along all routes heading east from the stadium to south Classen Boulevard.
Lindsey Street will be one-way for eastbound traffic pregame and for westbound traffic postgame from Elm Avenue to Berry Road to improve traffic flow between the stadium and Interstate 35. In addition, Brooks Street will be one-way for eastbound traffic postgame from Jenkins Avenue to Classen Boulevard. Jenkins Avenue will also be one-way for northbound traffic from Brooks to Boyd Street.
Boyd Street will be closed to all traffic between University Boulevard and Jenkins Avenue. White Street, Buchanan Avenue, and Asp Avenue in the area of Campus Corner will also be closed before and after the game.
As always, make safety a priority. Please buckle up all passengers, and refrain from driving under the influence of any substances that result in impairment. Also, remain mindful of trains. Never cross the tracks in front of a train by vehicle or on foot once the signals are activated, and never climb on or under a stopped train.
PARKING
Areas immediately around the University of Oklahoma campus and Campus Corner are barricaded in several locations, preventing or restricting all vehicle traffic and/or parking. Parking adjacent to the stadium is by permit only.
Visitors to the area are encouraged to park safety and avoid common parking violations which may result in your vehicle being impounded. Violations that can result in towing include: parking along yellow curbs and inside fire lanes; blocking a fire hydrant, driveway, street, or alley; illegal use of disabled parking; and illegally parking on private property.
If you park on private property, use locations that have proven trustworthy. Police occasionally receive reports of individuals collecting money for parking on private property they do not own or lease. When the rightful owner or lessee find the unwanted vehicles parked in their yard or lot, they call for the cars to be towed away.
Do not block sidewalks. Doing so diverts pedestrians into the street impeding traffic, while also causing problems for those with limited mobility and children.
NPD encourages patrons to plan their travel route ahead of time, arrive early, park legally, and enjoy their time in Norman.
