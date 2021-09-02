As the destruction of Hurricane Ida forces the University of Oklahoma’s season opener to move to Norman this weekend, the city faces a question of public health: with little to no mitigation efforts in place, COVID numbers spiking and vaccinations stalling, is Oklahoma ready for the return of the regular gameday?
As of Thursday, Oklahoma’s seven-day rolling average for new COVID cases is at 2,671, more than three times as high as it was this time last year (in early September 2020, the average was at 754). The number of Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID is more than twice as high as it was this time last year, with 1,477 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 this September over 540 this time last year.
On Wednesday, Norman reported its highest new weekly COVID count since January.
The rise in cases can be mostly attributed to the appearance of the delta variant, said Dr. Douglas Drevets, OU Health’s infectious disease chief.
“I think the largest contributing factor is the new delta variant,” he said. “That's one thing that's kind of a wildcard in the mix, and when you think about mitigation strategies, really the most powerful one is going to be vaccination.”
When Oklahoma’s overall vaccination rate among the eligible population is at less than 50%, it’s a problem, he said, but it’s one that’s fixable.
“(According to the) CDC, we did have a pretty significant uptick in numbers of people getting their first vaccination between early July and early August,” Drevets said. “We really had a big jump in the number of people getting vaccinated. So I think when the delta spike happened, it became more real to people when they saw it happening close to them, and up until that point, people just didn't see it as real.”
In the middle of a delta variant-fueled spike, how will a large influx of visitors affect Norman’s COVID?
Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU’s chief COVID officer, said a study conducted last year showed that the football season had no direct impact on rising COVID cases. But that study took place when mitigation efforts — like mask mandates or stadium and restaurant capacity restrictions — were in place last year; this year, there are no such mandatory efforts.
While she was highly active and vocal with regard to COVID mitigation on game days last year, Norman Mayor Breea Clark is taking a hands-off approach when it comes to game day COVID mitigation this year. Norman did have a mask mandate last year and earlier this year but has since gone to a resolution “strongly encouraging” masks with no enforcement measures.
“I think one of the main differences that we have between this year and last year is that the vaccination is available and people have the opportunity, easily, to get it,” Clark said. “...I stress everyone to please wear masks indoors and get vaccinated if you haven't already.”
Drevets said added mitigation efforts can help prevent spread, but also recognized that those efforts are unpopular and are difficult decisions for elected officials to make.
“My best guess is that people making those decisions think that the people who have to follow them, the general public, are tired of the mitigation strategies,” he said. “So, the thought would be that imposing large-scale mitigation strategies, mask or vaccine mandates or even returning to say, distancing and limits on restaurants and things would either be so unpopular, or so unfeasible as to make it really not a viable solution for the people who are making those decisions.”
Along with game days come visitors heading to bars and restaurants, where a mask mandate and capacity restrictions from the city were in place this time last year. This year, Clark said she is “recommending that people make the choices that are best for their family” when deciding whether or not to go to a bar.
“We have a resolution encouraging everyone to follow the CDC guidelines, regardless if you're on university property or city property,” she said. “If you're indoors, we have an expectation in Norman, Oklahoma that you will be wearing a mask.”
Drevets said every decision comes with a risk-reward factor, but when it comes to going to bars and congregating in a large group of unmasked and possibly unvaccinated people, the risk is high.
“Going to any kind of an extremely crowded venue, particularly inside, is going to engender risk, and I think we just can't get around that,” Drevets said. “... But, I think people act in ways that they perceive are safe to them, or at least, if they're not completely safe, that they think they can have a low enough risk of having a bad outcome that they're willing to do it.”
OU will be limiting the number of attendees allowed to attend Saturday’s game, but not because of the rise in COVID cases. Last year, the university limited stadium capacity due to COVID.
“Due to the short notice and holiday weekend, several of OU's contracted game services providers will be unable to assemble a full staff for this game,” the university said in a press release this week. “For that reason, only the lower bowl (including club levels, loge boxes and suites) of Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will be used for fan seating.”
No proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test are being required at the game as of Thursday. When the game was scheduled to take place in New Orleans, Tulane was requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.
In a shift from last season, there will be no mask requirement in OU’s stadium, despite cases being worse today than they were last September.
“While the university is eager to return to a full-capacity stadium, we are aware of the rising cases of COVID-19 across the state,” the university said in a statement to The Transcript. “Attendees are strongly encouraged to mask, especially in high-density settings, and while in OU Athletics facilities. The university also recommends COVID-19 vaccination for anyone participating in events on OU property.”