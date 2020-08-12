Unite Norman says Wednesday it has enough signatures to recall Mayor Breea Clark, but the group is asking for more time to collect signatures past Friday’s deadline.
The group filed its recall petition on July 10 for Councilors Kate Bierman of Ward 1, Alison Petrone of Ward 3, Sereta Wilson of Ward 5, Stephen Holman of Ward 7 and Mayor Breea Clark.
Unite Norman asked for a 10-day extension Wednesday at a press conference at Norman City Hall. Group leaders claimed that supporters of the mayor and City Council are impersonating the group by having people sign fake petitions and harassing them.
“We’ve already passed what we need for [Mayor Clark],” Unite Norman co-chair Sassan Moghadam said. “That’s over 18,000 signatures. That’s three times the amount of votes she was able to get to get elected. … We want to make sure that every last signature is available, to show that it is time for a change.”
On Wednesday, Unite Norman turned in the recall signatures for former Ward 5 City Councilor Sereta Wilson. She resigned on July 23.
Moghadam said the group won’t concede if recall supporters don’t get enough signatures by Friday afternoon because harassment is hindering their effort.
Unite Norman co-chair Russell Smith said the group wants an extension to give everyone a chance to sign the petition.
“I believe we will [have enough signatures by Friday],” Smith said. “ ... We would like the extension to be able to gather more evidence (of harassment) and to gather more signatures and get as many as we possibly can to let the people exercise their democratic right to recall.”
In a police report Unite Norman provided, an unknown male drove by a petition-signing station on Aug. 3 and got out of his car to proceed taking selfies with volunteers. According to the report, the man flipped them off and yelled, “F--- the police.”
On July 20, another incident occurred where a 53-year-old Norman man was honking his horn for an extended period of time at a Unite Norman pop-up tent location, according to another police report.
“That interference process has definitely hindered us collecting signatures,” said Smith, noting a video was turned over to the Cleveland County district attorney. “We will be turning in, and you’ll see, we’ve been doing really well for what we’re faced with here.”
Smith said if Unite Norman is not granted an extension, recall organizers will pursue all legal options available, including going to court.
Moghadam said another option for them would be to continue filing recall petitions until organizers get enough signatures to recall those elected officials.
“If we exercise that option, we’ll hit the ground running with 18,000 signatures once we decide whether we want to file again or not,” Moghadam said.
Unite Norman said it will be turning in the signatures needed to recall another councilor on Thursday, but organizers would not specify which ward.
