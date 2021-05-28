John Otto DVM has learned a lot about humanity through canine friends.
He’s ex-officio member of the Board of Directors of Friends for Folks, an inmate dog training program that began in 1990 at the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ prison in Lexington.
Otto has met many people and dogs through his volunteer service to this program. It expanded in 2014 to include another at Mabel Bassett women’s correctional facility in McLoud.
Otto and his son Payton Otto wrote a children’s book titled “Marvin’s Gift” published last year. It’s based on knowledge gained through a relationship with one of Lexington’s successful Friends for Folks program inmates, Marvin Perry.
A film also titled “Marvin’s Gift” with screenplay and direction by Julia and Peter Zhmutski has been made. It’s framed for a juvenile audience. The 40-minute movie will be screened for the public June 3 at Sooner Theatre, 101 E. Main St.
“I’m a veterinarian, but working the ‘Friends for Folks’ program has changed my view of humanity,” Otto said. “I used to say I love animals, but I like people. Now after 25 years, I say I love animals and I love people — most people. If I hadn’t gone forward with this program, I probably would have stayed in that first phase.”
As a child, Otto and his family moved frequently because of his dad’s federal government job. He was frequently bullied or ostracized for things as minor as his spoken accent. Otto learned early life can be unfair.
“When I first went to Lexington with the dog program, I asked God to not let me be judgmental,” he said. “I just want to know what I can do to make the dog and inmate better so both can live a better life.”
Part of his experience with Friends for Folks has strengthened what he knows of the extreme power of human and animal bonds in our lives.
Veterans with PTSD have discounted suicide because they didn’t want to leave their dogs alone. People with severe depression have had their lives turned around by having an animal in the home. Angry prison inmates have something to think about other than themselves. People who have lost a spouse may have a constant companion in their little Schnauzer.
“The magic of the inmate program is that they become other-centered, reaching beyond themselves, allowing them to grow spiritually, emotionally and other ways too,” Otto said.
Otto refers to love, faith and hope as the three greatest powers in life. These are at the center of three video documentaries, another children’s book — “Marvin’s Shining Star” — and the book and film “Marvin’s Gift” that have come about from Friends for Folks. The goal is that the new film will be used by Oklahoma Educational Television Authority, public school systems and National Educational Television.
“Without hope life is difficult to live,” Otto said. “I have hope that we’re going to be able to help children. I have hope inmates and animals will do better, and also that the children of the inmates will have a chance to do better. It’s strong and a positive driving force to make me do what I do. ”
In 2013, Oklahoma City Community College created Emmy-nominated short documentary “Dogs of Lexington,” written and directed by Greg Mellott. Otto figures prominently into the film along with inmate Marvin Perry. Perry would later be paroled by then-Gov. Brad Henry. Perry and Otto became close friends.
One time, the pair were working together cleaning up after a tornado destroyed Otto’s home and out buildings. During a break, Otto told Perry that his story of training dogs in prison sounded like something out of a Walt Disney movie. A woman with Alzheimer’s gets lost and one of the recently trained dogs finds her immediately. Partially based on that, Henry paroles Perry and he’s released from prison, a free man.
“I said, what a story Marvin, I want to write a children’s book about it,” Otto said. “It’s so important to show people there’s redemption and hope. Marvin is sitting there chuckling. I asked him, what’s so funny, you don’t think I can write a children’s book? He said, ‘No doc, if you can get me out for murder, you can write a children’s book.’”
The film “Marvin’s Gift” is based on Perry’s hope and redemption saga. Ticket information, along with two June 3 evening screening times, are available at soonertheatre.org.
