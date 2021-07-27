As COVID-19 continues to run rampant through Oklahoma due to the highly transmissible Delta variant, Rep. Tom Cole has joined his colleague Rep. Frank Lucas in urging Oklahomans to get vaccinated.
Cole, who represents Oklahoma’s Fourth Congressional District, has been a vocal proponent of the COVID-19 vaccine, urging constituents to get vaccinated during his town halls. On Tuesday, he gave The Transcript his most straightforward statement in favor of vaccinations.
“With the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 spreading rapidly across the country, I cannot stress enough the importance of all Oklahomans who are able to receive a coronavirus vaccine to do so,” Cole said.
He alluded to medical professionals who call the current COVID situation a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”
“Indeed, this pandemic is now surging through mostly unvaccinated individuals,” Cole said. “Recent hospitalizations are those who have not yet been vaccinated. Vaccines have been proven safe and effective, and it is important for Oklahomans to not only protect themselves, but their families, friends and communities by choosing to get vaccinated.”
In the same vein, Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Yukon, penned an op-ed for the Tulsa World Monday pleading with Oklahomans to get vaccinated.
“We’ve all been busy this summer, and we’re all enjoying the freedom from COVID, but there’s one thing Oklahoma needs you to not forget: Get your COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible,” Lucas said in the first sentence of his piece.
Lucas — who is fully vaccinated — continued urging people to trust the vaccine and not believe the disinformation surrounding it.
“So, whether you take it from me, a 61-year old grandfather, farmer and congressman, who is fully vaccinated, or your local doctor, getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is important, and I hope you join the 1.5 million other Oklahomans who have already rolled up their sleeves and get vaccinated as soon as you can,” he said in the column.
COVID on the rise
Cole's statement comes on the heels of Oklahoma’s highest seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases in months.
On Tuesday, the state reported 733 new COVID cases, bringing the seven-day average to 1,197. This is the highest the average has been since Feb. 17.
Cole’s district is hard hit by COVID-19 right now; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention characterizes nearly every county in his district as having high or substantial levels of community COVID-19 transmission.
Much of his district also has extremely low vaccination rates; no county in the district has more than 40% of its population fully vaccinated.
Cole’s home county, Cleveland County, is one of the better local counties in terms of vaccination rates, but is still not where it should be, medical professionals say.
Cleveland County reported 376 new COVID cases last week, and only 39% of its total population is fully vaccinated.
Cole’s message is abundantly clear: get vaccinated.