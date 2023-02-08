Fear of loss, factions, and an ever-widening partisan divide in Norman are among the reasons why the community is losing its ability to conduct civil discourse, a local organization told City Council members this week.
Former Norman Mayor Lynne Miller and David Spain of the Xenia Institute spoke to the council Tuesday during a study session focused on how the community can get back to getting along and working together through civility.
Xenia, which means hospitality, formed in 2009 and has hosted local discussions on community policing, bullying, high density housing development, and refugee and immigration concerns.
For two years, community conversations have focused on “finding ways to address incivility, which seems to have increased in Norman,” Spain said.
The group invited members from all walks of life to discuss why they believe public discourse has grown “rancorous” over the years in Norman and across the country.
Miller pointed a variety of factors leading more people to listen less to others with different views. Misinformation on social media, rising fears about the economy, the loss of public safety and an ever growing – and changing-- community has people scared, she said.
“There is a belief that fear is driving anger,” Miller said. “Lots of things are changing. Our city is changing. People are afraid of that. They’re afraid of being able to protect their families … there was a worry about providing for their families.”
Miller sympathized with council members, who are often at the receiving end of the terse debates on issues that become partisan.
“You have a small number of people that come to meetings, very passionate, then you have a small group of people in the public that are sometimes aggravating that even more,” she said. “And then you have the fuel on the fire -- social media.”
Miller said that before social media, everyone relied on the Norman Transcript, which meant that everyone received the same basic information about things happening in the community.
“Many people get their information from social media,” Miller said. “There’s a lot of misinformation on social media.
"So what we’re seeing in our public discourse has gotten more hateful, rancorous and not just in City Hall but it’s happened at school board meetings.”
Partisan disdain can be found on both sides of the aisle.
Miller quoted a Pew Research poll which found people used the words “close minded, dishonest, immoral, and unintelligent. And guess what? The Democrats and Republicans saw each other the exact same way.”
Council member Lauren Schueler, who represents Ward 2, asked how the institute could partner with other organizations to continue discussion on the matter after Miller and Spain explained their ability to reach more people is limited.
They agreed to reach out to other organizations and suggested that neutral venues such as libraries and schools would likely make people more comfortable than houses of worship or City Hall.
Spain also suggested the council or other groups should consider “going to the neighborhood” rather than asking the neighborhood to come to a meeting.
“How do you get people who don’t feel inclined to come, when they’re working three jobs or don’t have childcare?” Spain asked. “So maybe you go to those neighborhoods.”
Ward 4 councilor Helen Grant suggested Neighborhood Alliance as a go-to organization to help facilitate discussions on civil discourse and issues in the community.
City Manager Darrel Pyle said an upcoming study session would give the council an opportunity have Neighborhood Alliance "start thinking about ways to help get participation."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.