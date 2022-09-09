The city council-led Oversight Committee asked staff to research the possibility of providing bus passes and gift cards to transport unhoused people who need to get out of Norman back to their existing support networks in other cities.
Chair of the committee and councilor for Ward 3 Kelly Lynn first broached the subject of bus passes during the council’s July 2021 retreat which is held annually to determine council goals.
At the time, councilor for Ward 1 Brandi Studley — who advocates for most homeless initiatives — said most homeless are from Oklahoma, but for the small percentage who need to get back home, she cast her support for such a program.
As previously proposed, the program would provide a free bus and a gift card for incidental expenses.
Lynn had envisioned a program that would help people return to support systems in their home state or Oklahoma hometown, if that was their wish.
Councilor for Ward 2 Lauren Schueler suggested staff explore any possible programs Oklahoma City offers for relocating unhoused people using free bus passes. Lynn agreed.
Staff will present new information on the proposed program to the committee at Lynn’s request.
“I would be interested to know what they’re doing and how this would layer on partnering with Oklahoma City or other surrounding areas,” Schueler said.
Lynn stressed Thursday afternoon that the program should be used for people who have a support system.
“How we would do this is, as an overview, to basically just identify some of these people who do have a support system somewhere else,” he said.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker said in one program, staff call the person’s caregiver to ensure that “there is an existing support system or somewhere for them to stay.”
Lynn also suggested the city use “geo tracking” capabilities with the gift card that would ensure it would not be used to help the recipient stay in Norman.
“You can geo-locate those gift cards where they don’t work in Norman,” he said. “As soon as they’re on the bus and outside city limits, those cards work.”
Lynn hoped that the service would not be abused by people who would repeatedly return to Norman and back where they came.
Councilor for Ward 7 Stephen Holman said that could be difficult to prevent if people are sent back to Norman for mental health or other services, or simply found themselves in Norman for those services.
“Norman Regional, Griffin Memorial and the county jail are definitely three places people could end up,” Holman said. “You can get people ending up in Norman that aren’t from Norman because they ended up at one of those three facilities.”
The committee did not have a dollar amount for the program, but Lynn said the program shouldn’t cost millions or even hundreds of thousands of dollars.
“You could probably do this with five digits of money,” he said.
Walker said that some money is available to organizations which address homelessness for transportation “back home.” She did not know which agencies provided that service.
Lynn asked Walker and staff to get more information about those transportation funds.
While Lynn said he did not know of any measures in place to prevent an abuse of the program, nor its effectiveness, he speculated that it would have an impact.
“If there were 20 people sleeping on the streets in Norman, what if just 10 of them were successful?” he said. “I mean, isn’t that worth trying?”
Regardless of the success rate, Lynn said some success would be better than nothing.
“If you’re having some kind of success and they’re not in a worse position than when they started, wherever they’re at, I don’t see why we would not pursue that, if we’re all about helping people out,” he said.
