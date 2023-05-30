MOORE — Air Force veteran Brad Nelson usually rides his Harley Davidson to the American Legion post in Del City on Memorial Day.
From there, Nelson and a group of “motorcyclists who love veterans” cruise down to State Capitol Park, home to the Oklahoma Veterans Memorial.
But on Monday, Nelson, a representative of the Norman-based Dale K. Graham Veterans Foundation, attended the city of Moore Memorial Day ceremony instead.
Nelson, a 20-year veteran of the Air Force, and his son, also an Air Force veteran, rode their motorcycles to the ceremony, which attracted dozens to The Station recreation center.
“It was pretty awesome,” Nelson, a Moore resident, told The Transcript. “I enjoyed it.”
When it comes to helping veterans and their families get the help they need from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Nelson is on a mission.
The Dale K. Graham Veterans Foundation, 1233 W. Lindsey St., assists military veterans and their families with the disability claims process free of charge.
Nelson, 72, is an accredited VA representative who acts as a liaison between the foundation and the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs.
“There’s so much red paperwork involved when it comes to getting veterans compensated for their service connected disabilities,” he said. “We help them fill out the paper work out, put in the claim, and get the new evidence to send to the VA ... in order to get them compensated.
Nelson urged those who need help navigating the VA claims process to visit the foundation website at dalekgrahamveteransfoundation.org.
“If somebody needs help with the paperwork that’s involved to put in a service connected disability claim, they need to come see us,” he said. “It’s simple to register with us to get an initial triage appointment with us to figure out what we need to do with you.”
Graham, who served as a lance corporal in the Marine Corps, came home from Vietnam in 1967.
In 1990, he started volunteering with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Since then, he said he’s helped more than 30,000 veterans and their families with benefits claims.
Graham, whose foundation serves about 300 veterans a week, was honored in March for his continued efforts to help veterans and their surviving spouses acquire benefits from the government.
Earlier this month, Graham’s foundation was among four local organizations that assist veterans and their families to receive $170,000 in American Rescue Act (ARPA) funds from Cleveland County commissioners.
Commissioners Rod Cleveland, District 1, and Rusty Grissom, District 3, presented checks for $30,000 to the Dale K. Graham Veterans Foundation; $67,000 to Envision Success for Veterans; $67,000 to Lexington’s VFW/American Legion Post 301; and $6,000 to the Norman VFW Post 4890.
The money comes from $4 million in ARPA funds set aside by the county for nonprofit organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The county’s support for veterans through ARPA funds will be critical in the recovery from the pandemic,” John Foti, Dale Graham’s chief executive officer said May 19. “These funds will strengthen our efforts to serve all those veterans who were unable to receive help throughout the pandemic.”
