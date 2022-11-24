Today is a time to reflect, and The Transcript reached out to community leaders to find out what matters most as Norman celebrates Thanksgiving Day.
Here’s what we learned:
“I am very grateful for my family. My children are enterprising, successful adults who bless my wife and I with their love for us. In particular, I am thankful for Janet, my wife of 46 years. She is the reason we are able to enjoy our children, and their cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Janet is the Chief Organizer and Grand Marshall of all of our holiday events. Those events bring in relatives, their friends and people who don’t have a place to go to spend time with family during the holidays. Our home, during the holidays, is always buzzing with activity, laughter and plenty because of her. She and my children are a true gift from God that continue to bless and refresh me. I am thankful for them.”
— Mayor Larry Heikkila
“I am very thankful every year for my family and their constant support. I’m thankful I get to come to the courthouse every day and work with amazing professionals who are always helping victims and working towards justice for those victims. Lastly, I am thankful for our law enforcement partners throughout District 21 who are protecting our communities every single day.”
— Greg Mashburn, Cleveland County district attorney
“Well the first thing is my family. I am so grateful for them and they are my joy in life. But I am also so incredibly grateful for all the teachers and staff of Norman Public Schools. They work tirelessly day-in and day-out, and they do it because they love our students and want to do what’s best for them. To inspire them, to nurture them, to teach them and to help them succeed in life. I never cease to be amazed at the people of this district and their hearts for kids.
— Nick Migliorino, Norman Public Schools superintendent
“This Thanksgiving, I’m grateful for faith, family, and freedom. I hope that this Thanksgiving brings good health, great food that fills your table, and fun memories with family and friends. May God bless you and yours this holiday season.”
— Chris Amason, Cleveland County sheriff
“This Thanksgiving, I’m thankful for three things that inspire hope. First, I’m particularly thankful for family, as Elizabeth and I had our second grandchild, Grace Marie, born January 4th in Nashville, TN, and our 3rd girl, Sadie Jane, born just this week, November 21st in Jacksonville, FL. Second, I’m thankful to live in a nation that steadfastly values democracy and freedom, despite demagogues of every stripe that would tear it down because they think they have a better model. and finally, I’m thankful for our new home in Oklahoma, particularly Norman, that’s anchored by the University of Oklahoma, a bastion of intellectual, cultural, and athletic talent.”
— Lawrence McKinney, Norman Economic Development Coalition president and CEO
“I have so much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving that it is hard to list a few. The number one thing I am thankful for is my salvation and the many blessings in my life. Some of these blessings would be my wife Kelly, and my son Chance, my health, all my awesome coworkers, and living in the United States.”
— Police Chief Kevin Foster
“It is never a dull moment in my home, and I am regularly reminded of the many blessings my family enjoys, particularly when we are making memories together. Much of our life is spent at the baseball diamond, football field, and volleyball court, so I am extra appreciative of a community that invest in our young people by providing world-class places to play and grow. There is a reason Norman is one of the best places to live and work; it is the quality of life our families enjoy and businesses help provide.”
— Scott Martin, Norman Chamber of Commerce CEO
“I am thankful we are finally past COVID. I am thankful that I work with staff and colleagues who genuinely love their jobs and care about the people they serve and their coworkers. I am grateful to live in a community that has resources to help those struggling with mental illness, substance abuse, and other afflictions that often lead people to the criminal justice system. I am grateful for the gifts of a supportive family that provides me with emotional support and love that helps me rebound and overcome the effects of the disturbing and harrowing cases I deal with at work.
— Thad Balkman, County district judge
“This Thanksgiving, I am thankful for many things. Most importantly, I am grateful for my wife and children and the support I have received from them and my friends over the last year. I am also thankful for my mom and dad for everything they have sacrificed for me, for my friends who support me and keep me accountable, for the Men’s Bible study I am a part of and the Life Church Moore family, and for our community’s caring heart. This year would not have been possible without all of these people in my life, and as the year winds down, I hope everyone enjoys their family and friends and all the blessings in their life.”
— Rod Cleveland, Cleveland County Commission chairman
