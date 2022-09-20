The Norman City Council will discuss the adoption of a handbook that its mayor says could win back trust in local government.
The handbook is the only item on the Tuesday night study session agenda, which will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Mayor Larry Heikkila proposed the necessity of such a book during his campaign and said Monday that it would help the council follow standards of professionalism.
“Professionalism is the driver for the handbook,” he said. “Citizens have been voting against bond and other issues because they say that they do not trust Council.”
Heikkila referred to two surveys conducted to probe the reasons voters declined to adopt a water rate increase. The city conducted one user-solicited survey available on its website, and a second one in which the city hired Amber Integrated to survey voters who cast ballots in the April 2022 election.
While the city’s online survey did reveal distrust in local government, the voter survey ranked that complaint as the second top reason voters said no, the Transcript reported. Both surveys found the number one reason for the failure of the election was the cost of the monthly rate increase.
The council of 2020 to 2021 grappled with contentious issues, many of which were national hot-button issues during a U.S. Presidential election cycle, such as racial disparities in law enforcement and a global pandemic.
Heikkila hopes the handbook will better define procedures and decorum, he said.
“For the past several years, council has been driven by emotion, personal preferences, and pandering to the loudest voices in their vote casting,” he said. “We need to define the mission and goals of council and provide a context by which we can achieve our goals. That is the purpose of a handbook.”
Often during the campaign trail, Heikkila questioned whether certain issues like homelessness were within the role of city government or best addressed in the private sector. The role of the city government will be included in the handbook, he said.
“The mission will be defined on the first page,” he said. “In my mind, that means that we state that the primary responsibility for council is the safety of our citizens. Then we are to provide sewer, water, streets, traffic control, parks and recreational areas etc. We need to constrain our activities to those activities outlined in our charter.”
Heikkila also said the handbook would be a team effort.
“Of course we will work together to write the handbook and vote it into existence one article or section at a time,” he said. “And it needs to be written in a manner that we can update it as needed.”
City ordinances show a code of ethics in the City Charter, section 2-103. The ordinance cautions councilors from conflicts of interest, and their conduct should “bring credit upon the City” while not discriminating against anyone on the basis of financial status, beliefs, gender or race.
Other cities
Heikkila said Norman’s handbook would be based on one Sand Springs, Oklahoma adopted.
According to that city’s ordinance, its council adopted it in 2003 and was updated in 2011 to “deal with changes in both technology and other issues facing city government,” the ordinance reads.
Sand Springs’ handbook contains a code of ethics, overview of roles and responsibilities, and a code of conduct both during and outside public meetings. The handbook also prescribes conduct with city staff, access and use of city property, with boards and commissions, other public agencies, and with the media.
While Oklahoma City does not offer a council handbook, the City of Edmond does. While its handbook includes a code of ethics and conduct, it also includes tips to understanding the causes of conflict and how these are resolved, the council’s vision, mission, and core values, it reads. It also includes chapters on the council’s roles and responsibilities and those of city staff, how to read agendas, and follow proper procedure.
“We do a full day orientation and training after each election that covers a wide range of topics,” Moore said.
The Oklahoma Municipal League, an association of city governments that advises municipalities on policy, encourages handbooks.
“The Oklahoma Municipal League encourages city governments and city councils to establish an ethics policy,” said Leslie Blair, spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Municipal League. “Handbooks are often a part of spelling out that policy.”
