Learning is a life-long process beyond reading, writing and arithmetic in school. It also includes money management skills.
Although Oklahoma requires students to take a personal financial literacy class to graduate from high school, the principles of earning, saving, protecting and investing can start even earlier at home.
Start by giving small children money for purchases at the store. Exchanging coins for candy teaches them money has value.
The next lesson is that the value of money is tied to effort or work. By paying them for extra-chores — beyond what would normally be expected in the family — they learn the money represents a certain amount of work.
It can be a real eye-opener for a child who wants a $200 item when they realize that amount equals 28.5 hours working in the yard for $7 per hour.
One of two things will happen in that scenario: the child will be more appreciative of the item or they’ll decide that much effort isn’t worth it. Either way, the child learns that things cost money and won’t be handed over without putting forth some effort.
Another way to help develop those skills is to set up a savings account at a local bank or credit union. Go with them as they make deposits; they’ll get excited when they see the balance grow.
As you child enters high school, they should set up a student checking account to budget their money and pay for expenses. Student checking accounts typically have low or no fees by may come with perks such as mobile money apps and transfer options.
Some banks require a student’s account be linked to the parent’s account, or they require a minimum balance. Check with several banking institutions and compare their benefits and drawbacks.
There are some good websites that have games and apps, as well. Moneyprodigy.com is designed for children ages 4-19. Some of the games are as simple as putting together a puzzle of dollar bills, while others require counting coins and sums.
Other games introduce the hazards of payday loans, earning money as an Uber driver or budgeting for a month.
Those who may be weary of video screen content can turn to classics such as board games “Monopoly” and “Life.” New games that are highly recommended for teaching money skills are “Act Your Wage,” “Franklin’s Fortune,” “Pay Day” and “Managing My Allowance.”
Take advantage of this time at home with your children. The things they learn now can be a valuable investment in their financial future. Plus, you’ll get the added benefit of spending time with your children and passing on your values about money.
The Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, genetic information, gender identity, national origin, disability, marital or veteran status, or any other legally protected status. OCES provides equal opportunities in programs and employment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.