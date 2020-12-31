Good news 2020: IMMY Labs helps support statewide testing efforts

Editor’s note: This story is the first of three this week that will highlight good news or deeds in Norman in 2020.
Norman-based company IMMY Labs came to the state’s aid when it needed help most this year, providing free COVID-19 tests and lab work throughout Oklahoma.
IMMY Labs manufactures, markets and distributes diagnostic tests for infectious diseases, but this year the company started working with the Oklahoma State Department of Health to conduct and process COVID-19 tests. At one of its 150 locations across the state IMMY can now conduct around 1,600 tests in a single day.
Sean Bauman, CEO of IMMY Labs, said the company started out by helping Norman Regional Hospital with running tests.
“In March, the access to PPE (personal protective equipment) was very limited, and places like Norman Regional Hospital were burning through a ton of it just because based on the symptoms they didn’t know if somebody had COVID or didn’t have COVID,” Bauman said. “So, because of that they treated everybody like they had COVID which made them burn through PPE like crazy.”
IMMY learned that it took Norman Regional approximately a week to 10 days to get its test results back, because NRHS was sending tests to out-of-state labs. So IMMY’s leaders decided to step in and help.
“We decided we had scientists and we have the know-how and some equipment to be able to do that ourselves and provide testing to Norman Regional Hospital to reduce their turnaround time,” he said. “And so that’s what we did — our first customer was Norman Regional and we started getting same-day test results back to them.”
From there, IMMY got a contract from the Oklahoma State Department of Health and began running the tests back in its lab. But in April, May and June, Bauman said he started getting upset when he couldn’t find anywhere other than the hospital to receive a COVID-19 test.
“I got really frustrated — with just me being ‘Joe citizen’ wanting a test, where would I go to get a test?” Bauman said. “Back in May and June there was no place for me to go get a test. I mean yeah, I could go to the ER, but that’s not working for the masses. You’re hearing the president say there’s access to testing, but there was nowhere to get a test.”
“So in conversations we were having with the Department of Health, they expressed the need to have more people collect samples, and provide testing and we raised our hand and said ‘we can do it.’”
Bauman said IMMY wanted to do its drive-thru sample collecting as efficiently as possible, so it went to the company with the best drive-thru service: Chick-fil-a.
“We went to the Chick-fil-a drive thru, recorded the entire experience, and then we worked with our IT team, our laboratory team, our nurses and our greeters and we built that model,” he said. “We had our first drive thru in July at our Norman location in our parking lot, which is kind of our — so to speak — test kitchen. We had the guy that owns the local Chick-fil-a come out and critique us. He told us we were doing about 95% of the things a brand-new Chick-fil-a would be set up to do. So, that was great to hear.”
IMMY now has about 150 testing locations across the state, where its services vary from daily testing to periodic testing.
Jackie Kanak, regional administrative director for District 6 County Health Departments (Cleveland County Health Dept.), said the help IMMY Labs has been to the department cannot be overstated.
“IMMY has been an exceptional partner in our COVID-19 response,” Kanak said. “They have provided quick and reliable testing and lab services, which has allowed us to build greater collective capacity for protecting our communities against COVID-19. We appreciate all they do and hope to continue working together beyond pandemic response.”
IMMY’s partners have been amazing and very flexible, Bauman said. When it rains, partners offer parking garages as testing locations, and try to offer the best spot for testing on the premises.
Bauman gives the credit for IMMY’s success in collecting and testing to the nurses, greeters and lab technicians.
“You can’t even imagine how hard the nurses are working, how hard the greeters are working and how hard the laboratory staff — which you don’t see because they’re back in the lab — are working day in and day out,” Bauman said. “They’re forgoing time with their own families to bust their tail and provide testing to literally tens-of-thousands or hundreds-of-thousands of Oklahomans. It’s just really remarkable to see how much hard work they’re putting into all this. So it’s the team. It’s not me, it’s the team of people that are making this happen.”