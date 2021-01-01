Editor’s note: This story is the second of three this week that will highlight good news or deeds in Norman in 2020.
As schools and libraries shut down and adjusted access this year in response to the pandemic, one new Norman organization has been able to expand local literacy for Normanites young and old.
Lisa Gerard, a Norman resident of four years and a former teacher, officially incorporated an organization called Little Read Wagon this year, responding to a community need she saw for more local access to books.
Little Read Wagon started with a story hour at local free laundry days, but has blossomed into much more throughout 2020.
Gerard began her outreach by hosting reading hours during Laundry Love days, when local non-profit Laundry Love Central Oklahoma provides free laundry services to low income or unhoused individuals.
While volunteering with Laundry Love in Norman, Gerard would notice that the kids who accompanied their parents to laundry day were “running wild around the laundromat,” restless for several hours while their laundry was being done. Gerard, who had “a huge collection” of kids’ books at home from her years as a teacher, proposed and began a kids’ story time, bringing kids’ books to the laundromat in her wagon and keeping the kids occupied while their parents did laundry.
While Gerard would read kids’ books during Laundry Love, and began bringing free books to give to children, she found lots of interest from Laundry Love’s adult clients, too. Gerard said she encounters guardians who can’t afford gifts for kids or grandkids, or people who have never learned to read who are hoping for more learning opportunities for their loved ones.
“For people who are shut in or can’t get out much, or don’t have the money to buy books because books are expensive, they’re an escape — they’re entertainment, something to do, a way to grow interests and participate in the community,” Gerard said. “Some of my people that take books at Laundry Love are caretakers for senior citizens who are shut in, but their minds are still good — they just physically can’t get out and do things. So they’ll take books back to them.”
Gerard was joined on her mission by Emily Mick, who became part of Little Read Wagon’s board. Mick, a Norman counselor, said the natural bookishness and love for children’s literature that she and Gerard share means they work well together.
As Gerard began thinking about expanding her work beyond Laundry Love, and started researching literacy issues, she learned more about book deserts, where residents of a certain area might not have quick access to reading materials. While Norman has a public library system, some kids’ parents can’t take them to the library, or their physical access has been cut off by COVID-19.
“In my own neighborhood, there is an apartment complex that has significantly low-income individuals and lots of kids, but it’s really far ... let’s say a mile and a half, from the nearest bus stop,” Mick said. “If someone wanted to ride the bus to the library, they would still have to walk a mile and a half to get to the bus stop.”
Little Read Wagon is now tackling book deserts with a number of strategies that bring books straight to those in need.
Gerard, Mick and volunteers hide books in Norman parks — especially those in areas like Ward 1 that may border on book deserts — for kids and families to find. A local realty group recently adopted parks across Norman, hiding books each week in November.
The books come in plastic bags with a note from Little Read Wagon, and families can either keep the books or leave them for others to find. Little Read Wagon adopted Norman’s Oakhurst Park, and Gerard said she’s hoping to host some events there in the spring.
The organization also supplies books to the Women’s Resource Center, providing free literary resources for domestic abuse survivors.
“When I took (the books) to the advocate (at the Women’s Resource Center), she cried — no one had ever asked her if she could use books before,” Gerard said. “I made a wish list of the books she requested, and my Facebook friends from all over the country sent books for that wish list, because it touched them, because a lot of them had been victims of domestic abuse.”
Gerard gives out books at local homeless outreach events; she and Mick still do multiple Laundry Love reading days a month. In some ways, the ongoing pandemic has actually allowed Little Read Wagon to expand its reach further, Gerard said.
“In some ways, the pandemic has helped us to grow, because another thing that I’ve been doing is book bag drop offs and pickups,” Gerard said. “I just posted on my webpage and on some of the Norman community pages that ‘I’m a former teacher, if you’re interested in having a bag of books dropped off at your door, let me know the ages of your kids and what kinds of things they like, and I’ll select books for them and leave a bag.’”
A few weeks ago, the organization installed its first Little Free Library, a tiny enclosed bookshelf that will offer a constant supply of free books. Mick, who commissioned the tiny library (now standing at Oakhurst Park), said the first structure is decorated with chalk paint, allowing participants to leave messages on its walls.
Little Read Wagon will also receive a stock of Little Free Libraries from a local Girl Scout troop that was interested in decorating and donating libraries.
Mick, who was spurred on by her father’s love of reading and became a voracious reader early on, said that access to books can be a life-changing way for people to learn about and see the world.
“I did not grow up in a family with money, but I viewed books as wealth,” Mick said. “I spent every day of my childhood at the public library — story hours, reading books, riding my bike there once I got big enough — that’s how I explored the world, because we didn’t get to do it many other ways. That’s how I learned, that’s how I really found a lot of my ability to say, ‘this is what I know about the world, this is what is out there.”
The community response to Little Read Wagon has already been huge, Gerard said. People who find the hidden books in parks will often post photos and tag Little Read Wagon (Gerard encourages books finders to share and tag their pictures on Facebook, she said). Little Read Wagon relies on book donations to fuel its work, and social media has helped spread its message.
“I kind of always had library leanings — if I wasn’t a teacher, I would have been happy to be a librarian,” Gerard said. “Books mean a lot to me — I love books, I love to read. I’ve kept all of my teacher books that I’ve had — I’ve never gotten rid of any of them, so it’s a chance for me to do something that I’m passionate about, and also help people.”
I read over and over about how books change people’s lives, how you can literally read your way to a better life, so I get a chance to get out and do that. I feel like Santa Claus sometimes, because people are happy to get books.”
After experiencing so much growth this year, Little Read Wagon could use even more community assistance, Gerard and Mick said.
“We have a lot of people who support us by donating, or picking up books that people post on Freesite for us, but we don’t often have a lot of hands on deck volunteers yet. Lisa and I kind of do things,” Mick said “... I would love for us to have more volunteers that can help us attend more events.”
There’s a number of ways for the community to help. Those interested can volunteer to hide books in local parks, or help at Laundry Love or homeless outreach events. The organization is continuing to expand into Moore and Oklahoma City, but is also looking to distribute books in rural communities.
Little Read Wagon also has two Amazon wish lists — one for Women’s Resource Center books and one for books the organization doesn’t often receive in donations. Little Read Wagon is hoping to receive and distribute more books with diverse stories and characters this year, Mick said.
“We’re growing like crazy, so people (should) let us know if they need books, or if they’re willing to help us get books out into the community,” Gerard said.
Little Read Wagon is available on Facebook, or at littlereadwagonok.com, where those interested can find the organization’s Amazon wish list. For those with outreach ideas or a desire to help, Gerard can be reached at littlereadwagon20@gmail.com, or at 601-667-9151.
