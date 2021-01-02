Good news 2020: Mayor Breea Clark reflects on the positives of 2020

Editor’s note: This story is the third and final article in a series that highlighted good news or deeds in Norman in 2020.
Despite the tumultuous year that was 2020, the City of Norman — although it had its ups and downs — accomplished a lot.
Amidst all the negativity of 2020, there was still some positive to be reflected upon heading into 2021, said Norman Mayor Breea Clark.
The city saw the completion of the $14 million 24th Avenue East bond project, which widened 24th Avenue East from two to four lanes from Lindsey Street to just north of Robinson Street. The bond was passed in 2012 and completed this year.
Another bond project that was finished was the $25 million 2016-2021 street maintenance bond program, which wrapped up on time and 15% under budget.
“So we did great with that, in terms of road construction,” Clark said.
The city also found a way to keep its art community both funded and thriving, she said.
“We finally finished the Airbnb ordinances, or I should say short term rentals and it looks like we’ve registered 63 so far and the city has inspected 55 of them,” Clark said. “We support our arts community through our hotel motel tax. So the short term rental was huge for us, because Airbnb has really become a thing. and it’s really big for us on game days, so we were missing all of that income for our art community.”
Despite the bond proposal failing back in August, Norman Forward is still moving along, Clark said.
“We finally moved forward on the multi-sport facility and swim complex and we’ve locked down the $4 million commitment from the Trae Young Family Foundation, so that’s really exciting,” Clark said.
In terms of addressing homelessness in Norman, the city has successfully administered over $350,000 of rent and utility assistance to normal households, she said.
Norman also led the state in multiple COVID-19 mitigation efforts, becoming the first city in Oklahoma to pass a mask mandate back in July. Clark said Norman set the standard for implementing strict mitigation measures in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“I am proud that Norman led the way on almost every initiative the state has taken and I’m confident that our action not only saved lives in Norman, but really pushed the needle and had other cities in our state take action as well,” Clark said. “I love that we didn’t wait to be told to take action and we didn’t wait for someone else to lead the way, we did that.”
The mask mandate and COVID precautions were not without its backlash. Clark and four city council members were subject to a recall petition initiated by the group Unite Norman. None of the petitions were successful.
When historians look back at the COVID-19 pandemic, they will see that Norman led the charge in the State of Oklahoma, Clark said.
“I’m incredibly proud of Norman residents,” she said. “I felt confident taking that bold action [against COVID-19] because I was hearing from Norman residents knowing that they wanted it and they would support it. Obviously, there’s always going to be outliers. There are people who speed and don’t wear seatbelts, I mean, that’s just life. But, you know, our residents are educated, they’re passionate and they did the right thing, and I’m very proud of how they responded and how they continue to respond.”
As of Jan. 1, Norman has had a total of 9,341 total coronavirus cases and 88 deaths.
With many of Clark’s original plans for 2020 put on hold due to the pandemic, she said she’s looking forward to implementing those ideas and plans going forward in 2021.
“I had my student resident roundtable, and I found that to be a very valuable resource to tackle issues facing not just people old enough to get involved in politics, but all Norman residents,” she said. “I think, to have that relationship with the university — which I also think has strengthened through the COVID-19 pandemic — I truly believe the town and gown relationship is stronger now than it’s ever been.”
On top of the roundtable, in 2021 Clark hopes to kickstart her podcast back up again, continue the Mayor’s Task Force, which started over the summer of 2020, and expand the girls’ empowerment event she put on before COVID-19 hit Norman.
“We were hoping to do a counterpart for young men at City Hall which would have been run by the city manager, that didn’t happen,” Clark said. “So hopefully, we get to have both of those events come 2021.”
Even with her plans and hopes for 2021, Clark is not blind to the fact that it will be a lot of rebuilding and recovery from this deadly pandemic.
“I think 2021 will be marked with a lot of recovery, but we’ll do it together,” she said. “I think our community can be stronger than it ever was after this, and I firmly believe that. I’m definitely considering another term given that my own goals got put on hold.”
Clark said if someone had told her about everything that would happen in 2020, she still likes to believe she would have run for office.
“You know, I think that the universe, God, or whatever puts you where you need to be when you need to be there, and we did alright,” Clark said. “2021 is looking bright.”