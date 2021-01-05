OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced on Monday the appointment of Jess Kane to the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Kane will fill the District 1 seat currently held by Robert S. Hughes II, whose appointment expires July 1. If confirmed by the Senate, Kane will serve an eight-year term beginning July 2.
"Jess Kane is an experienced attorney and rancher from rural Oklahoma who understands the importance of our land and wildlife," Stitt said. "I look forward to him bringing his strong agriculture perspective to the Commission to help foster wildlife conservation effortsacross our state."
Kane has practiced law with the firm Robinett, King, Elias, Buhlinger, Brown & Kane with offices in Bartlesville and Pawhuska since 2009 and was named a partner in that firm in 2015.
He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of the South (Sewanee, Tennessee), a Certificate of Ranch Management from the Texas Christian University Ranch Management Program and a juris doctorate from the University of Oklahoma, College of Law.
A fifth-generation rancher, Kane is a partner with his brother, Richard, in Clover Leaf Cattle Co. LLC, a stocker enterprise with operations on owned and leased land in Washington and Rogers Counties in Oklahoma and Kiowa County, Kansas.
Additionally, Jess and his wife, Ashley, are partners in a cow herd based in Tillman County in Oklahoma.
Kane is active with the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association, Oklahoma Beef Council and the Federation of State Beef Councils.
