Gov. Kevin Stitt announced his fourth appointment to OU's Board of Regents Friday, selecting an Oklahoma businesswoman who will replace the board's current chair this spring.
Anita Holloway, a longtime public accountant and Oklahoma native, will fill the board seat left open by Leslie Rainbolt, whose term as chair expires March 21. Holloway's appointment still requires confirmation from the state Senate.
"Anita is an accomplished accountant and business leader who will bring her professional expertise and passion for OU to the table to support the university’s vision," Stitt said in a news release.
Stitt has now appointed four regents to OU's board in the past year, including regents Eric Stevenson, Gary Pierson and Michael Cawley. Cawley, appointed in December, has yet to be confirmed by the state Senate.
When Rainbolt's term with the board expires, Pierson will take over as chair.
Holloway, a native of Stuart and graduate of East Central University, currently serves as a partner at Ernst and Young's Tulsa branch. In her 27 years in accounting, Holloway has worked in public accounting and with large firms in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Fort Worth.
According to OU's Price College of Business website, Holloway specializes in working with clients in the energy and oil and gas exploration and production fields.
“Nothing can change a person’s life more than the opportunities and life experiences gained through education,” Holloway said in a news release. “I am very much looking forward to working with the Board of Regents and the entire University of Oklahoma family to achieve excellence within the University of Oklahoma educational system, and I want to thank Governor Stitt for the opportunity to serve the University.”
Holloway is also a member of the board of advisors at Price College, where she sometimes serves as a guest lecturer, according to a statement from OU. Holloway has also served on the OU Energy Institute Board of Advisors, and along with her brother, has established law and accounting scholarships at the university.
"Governor Stitt’s appointment of Anita Holloway to the OU Board of Regents serves the University well into the future," OU Interim President Joe Harroz said in a news release. "She is a valued and generous supporter of OU and our mission, having served in a variety of advisory roles. She is also an esteemed Oklahoman who prioritizes our state’s interests, and her service to our flagship university will be critical during this pivotal time. We will benefit greatly from her leadership and counsel."
OU's Board of Regents will next meet March 10-11.
