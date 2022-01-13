Oklahoma Governor and former Norman resident Kevin Stitt has endorsed Nicole Kish in the Norman Mayoral Election.
Kish, who is also endorsed by Unite Norman and is a founding member of the group, is the first Norman mayoral candidate to have announced an endorsement from a statewide elected official.
The first-term Republican governor, who is currently running for re-election, has never endorsed a mayoral candidate in any city during his time as governor. His decision to endorse a Norman mayoral candidate is driven by his “personal connection with being raised in Norman,” his campaign manager Donelle Harder said.
“Dr. Nicole Kish is the right candidate for this unique time in history to lead Norman as its next mayor,” Stitt said in a statement. “Dr. Kish is a political outsider that will bring her successful business record to prioritize resources towards keeping our communities safe and thriving. I am proud my parents raised me in the Norman community and in Norman public schools.
“This city needs bold, common-sense leadership to help capitalize on the momentum the rest of Oklahoma is experiencing with booming economic growth, and Dr. Kish has the grit and will to make it happen.”
Kish is a staunch Republican and even traveled to Washington D.C. to attend the Stop the Steal rally on Jan. 6, 2021 in support of former President Donald Trump.
She said she experienced the rally at a distance, but the event was crowded, so she and her friends retreated to their hotel to watch from their TV. As news of the violence broke, she immediately booked a flight home, she said.
Norman Mayor Breea Clark, who is running for re-election, has often been publicly critical of Stitt and more specifically his lack of mitigation efforts relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the contrary, throughout her campaign, Kish has praised the governor and said she is “humbled and grateful” to have his endorsement.
“I appreciate the governor’s confidence in me as I work to bring public safety and jobs back to Norman, which will create the stability and prosperity that everyone in Norman deserves,” Kish said in a statement.
The election is slated for Feb. 8. Stitt said he is looking forward to helping Kish become the next mayor of Norman.
“(Kish) is passionate about protecting freedom, supporting our public safety professionals, and making Norman the most competitive city for new jobs,” he said. “Help me elect Dr. Kish on February 8.”