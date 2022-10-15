MCALESTER — A political outsider who pledged to shake up government when Oklahomans first elected him governor four years ago, Kevin Stitt said he’ll continue to fight to prevent special interests from blocking what he characterizes as common sense reforms.
While his first four years have sometimes been defined by high-profile disagreements, Stitt said one of the coolest things about being governor has been the opportunity to travel to different towns and learn about the issues impacting communities.
“That’s where you really understand what Oklahomans are thinking, because people come up to you at the supermarket or after a little adventure and tell you the issues,” he said. “That’s why I fight so hard when I hear these stories of how to make Oklahoma a fairer state.”
Four years ago, he would tell the story of how he became a millionaire by founding his mortgage company with just a computer and $1,000. He would tell voters that he had no political experience but believed Oklahomans wanted someone at the helm to shake things up..
Now that he’s no longer a political outsider, he touts his accomplishments and his vision for the next four years.
He said that he’s kept his promises. He’s signed every piece of anti-abortion legislation, including one considered one of the most restrictive in the country. Stitt challenged residents to ask his Democratic opponent Joy Hofmeister whether life begins at conception. Hofmeister has said Oklahoman’s law should be expanded to include exceptions for rape and incest.
Stitt said he has held government accountable, sued bad vendors, and believes most Oklahomans support his pushback against expanded tribal sovereignty. He also continues to challenge the state Senate’s refusal to cut the grocery tax. Such a cut would save average Oklahomans hundreds of dollars a year, he says.
He also said he’s proud that the state now boasts the largest savings account in history. When he took office, there were billion dollar budget deficits.
He touts pay increases for law enforcement and a new Medicaid managed care healthcare delivery model aimed at making providers more accountable.
Stitt admits he’s had public disputes over policy decisions. He acknowledged he’s fought with doctors over masking requirements, butted heads with school leaders over local control, battled tribes over casino compacts and the fallout of the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision, and has even been sued by legislative leaders from his own party.
Stitt said all those disputes amount to “special interest groups holding on to their industry.”
“I’m not a governor that works for the hospitals or the tribes or the House or the Senate,” Stitt said. “I represent the taxpayers and all 4 million Oklahomans… every single person that was fighting it was because their industry was being held accountable.”
He said he will “absolutely be the same governor in the next four years.”
“I’m not going to rubber stamp contracts that don’t make sense for Oklahomans,” he said. “And yeah, that’s exactly why these special interest groups are coming so hard. (It) is because they don’t want to have to deal with accountability for the next four years.”
He said there’s growing distrust of state government because of the politicians who are “getting in bed” with industries and the industries that are getting rich while hardworking Oklahomans are hurting.
Stitt, who is a Cherokee citizen, also said previous governors have “rubber stamped and gone along and everything that the tribes wanted even if it was to the detriment of 4 million Oklahomans.”
“I’m not a guy that’s going to do that,” he said.
Stitt believes that the McGirt ruling, which found that large swaths of eastern Oklahoma remain reservation, “was devastating” for the state. and he said he’s “so proud” that the state already won a related case before the U.S. Supreme Court. The Castro-Huerta case gave the state concurrent jurisdiction to prosecute crimes on tribal lands.
Stitt said the ruling gave “our state sovereignty back.”
“I’ve taken a lot of bullets for it, but it’s the right thing to do,” he told Eli Hass, head of the McAlester Fraternal Order of Police during a recent stop in McAlester.
Hass, a tribal citizen of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, said he’s glad Stitt challenged the ruling because police officers now have peace of mind. He said deputies in southeast Oklahoma were beaten, but since they were Native, the case fell under federal jurisdiction, and federal authorities refused to prosecute their attacker.
Stitt said he’s heard similar stories across eastern Oklahoma, and questioned why tribes would fight to prevent concurrent jurisdiction.
“I’m not trying to take anything away from the Native Americans, but peace of mind and safety is what’s important,” Hass said. “Before Castro, as a Native, I didn’t feel like I had any recourse if I was the victim of a crime with a non-Native.”
In an email, Chuck Hoskin Jr., Cherokee Nation principal chief, said they continue to work through the changes brought by the historic McGirt ruling, and said the priority is not to “pick political fights,” but support public safety and protect everyone living on their reservation.
“We do not expect blind allegiance to our perspective on the McGirt decision, but we do expect leaders to approach issues with respect and a cooperative spirit. Governor Stitt refuses to work in good spirit with tribes like the Cherokee Nation; nevertheless, we will continue to work hand-in-hand with the many local and state leaders who value unity and respect tribal nations.”
He also said Stitt is the “most anti-Native American governor” in Oklahoma history.
“His petty attacks against tribal nations are no longer surprising, though his baseless rhetoric and scare tactics continue to disappoint,” Hoskin said. “Bipartisan leaders at both the state and federal levels have shown they understand the complex issues underlying tribal sovereignty — sadly Gov. Stitt is not one of them.”
Moving forward, Stitt said his top priority will be improving education outcomes.
He said it’s been a challenge to impact education because Hofmeister, the current state superintendent of public schools, was in charge of schools for the last eight years.
He said the two disagreed, including over whether to keep schools open during the pandemic.
Stitt said he fought to keep them open while Hofmeister pressed for closure. Stitt said he would love to have an ally in the state superintendent role.
“Sometimes my hands are tied to what you can do in education,” he said. “And so that’s why it’s so perplexing that my opponent has been in charge of education for the last eight years, and we’ve actually seen a decline in education, and I’ve been fighting to change things.”
Stitt said it’s time to think differently about education by requiring that dollars follow the student, even if they don’t attend a public school.
Hofmeister said she believes Stitt’s voucher plan is a “rural school killer” and will have negative property value impacts statewide.
She said the decline in student outcomes is due to implementing more rigorous standards designed to be more truthful about actual student proficiency.
And while Stitt said teacher pay when adjusted for cost of living is the highest in the region, it’s past time to give all teachers another raise. He stops short of saying how much but said he won’t raise taxes to do it. Hofmeister is calling for $5,000 raises.
Stitt is working on a plan to increase public school funding by another $400 million next year, but said in return for that investment, Oklahomans need to talk about student outcomes.
“We’re going to be doing things differently,” Stitt said. “And we’re going to be asking for outcomes. and we’re going to be asking for more competition and innovation and have our superintendents think about putting together an aviation school or a trade school or training for more STEM students or what the jobs in their community need.”
He questions whether the public school system is adequately preparing kids for college or the workforce. By positioning students for success, it allows people to earn higher wages and improves quality of life, he said.
Stitt said he’ll also be focused on improving healthcare outcomes, fixing roads and bridges and broadening the economy.
On a recent tour of ACME Engineering and Manufacturing, a family-owned Muskogee company that manufactures ventilation equipment, he told leaders that his philosophy is businesses thrive because they want to take care of their employees and customers, and speaking with Oklahoma businesses helps him work with other state and federal leaders to develop stronger policies.
“We want to make sure that we support them in every way we can,” he said. “Government needs to get out of the way and be clear with the rules. Let businesses go compete against each other.”
Stitt then traveled to McAlester to make a quick campaign stop at Fassio’s Fitness, a local gym that posted “Welcome Governor Stitt” on their marquee.
Jason Fassio, the owner, told Stitt that his decision to allow businesses to reopen so soon after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic saved his business. He’d spent much of his savings to purchase the gym prior to the pandemic.
At the start of the pandemic, Stitt briefly ordered all nonessential businesses like gyms to close in a bid to flatten the expected hospitalization curve. He was then among the first governors to announce reopening plans.
Fassio told Stitt that the pandemic showed that elections matter.
“I’m a big fan of the governor,” Fassio said. “And regardless of the political party, if the governor of Oklahoma is willing to come by your business, we would welcome them. It’s a cool experience.”
Tandy Thomas, a hairdresser of McAlester, posed for a photo with Stitt.
“I can’t find anything wrong with (what he’s done),” Thomas said. “Everything he’s done, I’ve agreed with and that’s very hard to do. I think he does an awesome job.”
Stitt, though, said dark money groups are “trying to buy this election” by spending millions running attack ads and “wrestle control away from the people.”
He urged Oklahomans do their research before going to the polls.
He also said he doesn’t think his job is done.
“It’s such an honor to serve,” he said. “I know I’ve only got four more years, God willing, if the people will have me.
“We’ve got so much unfinished business that we’re so close to making Oklahoma the flavor of the month. I want to see that through.”
