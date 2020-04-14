Struggling businesses may receive a little help from the City of Norman if the council decides to include $5 million as part of an upcoming general obligation bond election.
Mayor Breea Clark pressed the council for an August ballot for the bond proposal during its study session Tuesday night. The council's sessions are conducted through video conference and recorded live to the city's YouTube channel.
The bond, an estimated $90.5 million, would supplement a shortfall in funds for quality of life projects in the Norman Forward Sales Tax fund and projects in the city's municipal renovation and expansion plans. The rising costs of construction and services in addition to design ambitions outpaced the revenue by $85.5, city officials have said. In addition, the council could tack on an additional $5 million for a homeless resource center.
After the city received a $5.1 million grant for its transit system from a federal grant stimulus package, the savings opened an opportunity to offer a business relief program for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some businesses, such as medical marijuana dispensaries and budding entrepreneurs have not qualified for federal aid. Norman's program could fill in those gaps.
The relief program could be similar to the one Oklahoma City Council adopted which totaled $5.5 million in general obligation bond funds. Its council-approved program includes a $1.5 million incentive program to retain employees up $10,000 while $3 million has been set aside as a no-interest loan program that is forgivable. An additional $500,000 is available for technical assistance such as integrating online commerce or helping a business owner qualify for Small Business Administration loans.
Norman's program details have not been determined such as qualifying standards for applicants or the system of oversight which would responsible for granting and dispersing the funds.
Ward 1 Councilwoman Kate Bierman raised her concerns that Oklahoma City Council members did not finalize those controls before adopting its program. City Manager Darrel Pyle assured her the council could learn from those mistakes such as identifying software to manage it. A survey for business is being written to assess the damage and needs as one step to guide the city's program.
“This could be where the council sets up the loan criteria, dollar amounts for different categories of different business uses,” he said. “I think we'll gain a lot of insight as to what the demand looks like from the survey that we hope to roll out to the business community in a week or two.”
Pyle it is unrealistic for the council to think that “all of the loan applications would come back on a council agenda for council approval,” and advocated for a local to administer the loan program according to council-approved parameters.
Bierman tried to encourage Clark to consider delaying the bond election even later than August. During previous meetings she requested more time to examine the project budgets and designs. Now she is concerned about a possible second wave to the pandemic this fall and its sales tax impacts.
“Cities all across the country are postponing their bond elections, not until August but November and not til next year,” Bierman said. “Let's get through the second or third wave that we might have before the end of the year.”
Clark pushed back on the grounds that businesses need relief now and certain projects such as the new emergency operations center were “public safety issues.”
“I'm not interested in waiting any longer to move forward on these major projects that involve everything from accessibility at city hall to the Norman Forward projects, which can also play a key role in us bouncing back from COVID-19,” she said.
The council will discuss the bond again during its April 28 meeting. A first reading for an ordinance will be May 26 and second reading on June 9 for the bond. Norman Forward projects would appear as one question, followed by municipal renovation projects on a second and the business relief program as the third question.
CITY COUNCIL
During the council's subsequent meeting a proclamation challenged landlords to forgo evictions for the next 90 days and called on the governor for a legal moratorium.
At least 15 governors have enacted bans on evictions, a mandate that makes it illegal for landlords to do so during the pandemic.
“It's just an encouragement,” City Attorney Kathryn Walker said of the city's proclamation. “I don't have jurisdictions over these in state law but it is something that would strongly encourage them (landlords) to do based on the council's feedback.”
Ward 8 Councilwoman Alexandra Scott asked that the proclamation be amended to include “landlords would dismiss any forcible entry and detainer filed since March 15, 2020 and to cease filing any evictions 90 days from the date of this resolution.”
Landlords have previously filed for judgements on tenants who have fallen behind on rent, but district courts are not granting requests to enforce evictions through law enforcement assistance. Judges in Cleveland County have continued most cases as tenants make payment arrangements.
Mindy Ragan Wood
416-4420
