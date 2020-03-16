Capitol closes to public after community spread confirmed  

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Capitol is immediately closing to the public along with legislative proceedings amid the worsening COVID-19 outbreak and ongoing session, state lawmakers announced Monday.
Meanwhile, the state House passed a new rule allowing its lawmakers to vote by proxy. That means someone can vote on their behalf even if they’re not present.
“We are in agreement that beginning (Monday) that we will restrict and limit access to the state Capitol following what other states have done in order to play our part in stopping the spread of COVID-19,” said House Speaker Charles McCall.
Capitol access will be limited to elected officials, essential Capitol staff, credentialed press and state employees who work outside the building but are specially invited to attend meetings, he said. The public — and lobbyists — will not be allowed inside the Statehouse until further notice.
“We will be suspending tours, field trips, receptions, rallies and visits to the Capitol,” McCall said.
Both chambers plan to be in session Tuesday, but whether they’ll meet next week has yet to be decided.
McCall said the move is meant to help protect the health of the elected members as well as the public while lawmakers fulfill their constitutional duties, pass legislation and craft the upcoming fiscal year budget.
The move will keep the Legislature in a functional situation during an “unconventional situation,” he said.
The state Department of Health announced Monday the state has 10 confirmed cases. There were also two confirmed cases involving out-of-state residents — the two Utah Jazz NBA players who tested positive while visiting Oklahoma City for a basketball game.
State health officials also confirmed community spread is occurring in Oklahoma but would not specify where. That happens when individuals who have no travel history or contact with someone with the disease become infected.
Coronavirus typically spreads like the flu — through coughing and sneezing respiratory droplets. It circulates easily between those in close personal proximity.
Federal health officials said many people suffer milder symptoms like fever and cough, but older people, especially with chronic illnesses and those with weakened immune systems, are at increased risk of complications, including death.
Nearly 215 people have been tested for the virus in Oklahoma. There were 29 pending tests as of Monday afternoon.
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said the closure is not a decision lawmakers take lightly.
“We want to make sure we’re doing our part to keep Oklahomans safe and healthy,” he said. “After we depart from the Capitol, we go to all corners and all areas of the state and we want to make sure that we contribute to keeping Oklahoma safe and healthy and trying to flatten (the coronavirus) curve.”
State Rep. Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said the House’s bipartisan agreement to vote by proxy means that lawmakers would be able to send just a few people to the floor to vote on important measures like the budget.
“We fell that it is incumbent upon this body to set a good example for the general public,” Virgin said. “We’re talking every day about social distancing — and staying home and especially if you have symptoms — and that should apply to our body as well.”
State Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City said she needed to work remotely and practice social distancing in order to protect one of her children at risk of complications from COVID-19.
“I, like many of my constituents in Senate District 40, am caring for a loved one who cannot fight infection and has a compromised immune system,” she said in a statement. “The safest way to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community is to stay home if possible. I will be working remotely until further notice to do my part. I believe it is important to encourage others and lead by example. I am calling on employers, community members and others to do your part to stop this global pandemic. Remain calm, follow the guidance of experts and stay home.”
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
