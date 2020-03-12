As the 2020 census opens and instructions start arriving at homes across the country this week, the City of Norman is urging residents to particate.
While national Census Day is not until April 1, letters with instructions for how to participate in the count will be mailed to homes across the nation from March 12-20. Residents can start completing the census as soon as they receive their instructions.
This year's census can be completed online, by phone, mail or at any Pioneer Library System location, according to the City of Norman. Census takers will be counting people experiencing homelessness, college students and people living in senior centers within the next month.
2020 census results will impact state funding and federal grants for cities like Norman, bringing in money that supports healthcare, local infrastructure, homelessness resources, school lunches and programs and employment services. The demographics data gathered during the national count also impacts policy, research and legislative districting.
According to the city, the census can bring in $16,750 per person in a community over 10 years.
"Once a decade, we have the ability to influence how billions of dollars in federal funding are spent across states and communities. A complete and accurate count of Norman residents in the 2020 Census will significantly impact the future of our community," Norman mayor Breea Clark said in a statement to the Transcript Wednesday. "The census is confidential and protected by law, and it funds things like highways, fire departments, schools and health clinics. Its impact is profound, and it only takes a few minutes to fill out."
Data sets from this year's census will start to be published Dec. 31.
