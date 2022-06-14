The Oklahoma Legislature is returning for a special session to consider tax cuts the governor wants and how to allocate federal COVID-19 relief funds that were part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The session will convene Monday. Gov. Kevin Stitt wants lawmakers to consider eliminating the state sales tax on groceries and reducing the individual income taxes by 0.25%. It's not clear whether the the GOP-controlled House and Senate have the votes to approve both items and some Republicans have urged caution about tax cuts since it takes a three-fourth's vote from the Legislature to increase taxes. House Speaker Charles McCall says the House will introduce unspecified bills intended to offset inflation.