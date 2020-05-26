Budget “moving target” says city finance
With several unknown factors hanging over the city's coffers, the fiscal year 2021 budget “is a moving target,” City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco said Tuesday night.
The council held its second public hearing on the fiscal year 2021 budget which begins July 1, 2020. It was not all bad news from Francisco who still cautiously forecasts some revenue growth. Fiscal year 2020-2021 revenues are projected to exceed expenditures by $1.7 million.
He adjusted the forecasted growth rate from 2% to 1.75% but cautioned it could change pending the revelation of sales tax collection reports yet to be released.
The Covid Effect, as the pandemic's economy has been coined, will not be fully known until “around June 9” which is the date the council is expected to approve the city's budget.
The Oklahoma Tax Commission's report published in May reflected sales tax revenue for March so it is likely that the OTC report published in June will reflect a 30 day outlook during the business shutdown in April. The May report shows Norman collected $5.8 million in March from $6 million for the same period last year. The April report showed Norman's collections were $5.9 million compared to $6.1 the previous year.
“It just so happens that we would expect to receive our June sales tax remittance that will reflect April right around June 9,” he said. “We hope to be able to give some information that might impact on our recommendation whether we should revise our sales tax estimates. At least at this point, we're working based on the assumptions that we made in April.”
Ward 2 Councilman Joe Carter and Ward 3 Councilwoman Alison Petrone expressed concern that losses experienced during the shutdown would be compounded by rising unemployment and the slumping oil industry.
The Bureau of Labor reported in April Oklahoma experienced a 13.7% unemployment rate compared to 2.9% in March. The Norman Economic Development Coalition publishes the county's rate, but did not have data for 2020. NEDC records showed in April 2019 was 2.3% and 2.7% for May last year.
While Francisco did not have a comment on the effects of unemployment on sales tax revenue, he said Norman tends to lag behind the swings of the oil industry.
“As we saw in the May sales tax remittance report, Norman was down 7.8% but Oklahoma City was down by about 11%,” he said. “To the extent that the COVID-effect is not being felt as much as the oil and gas effect at least during the month of March, you saw that kind of work itself out as it has over the last 30 years which history would teach us. If there were no Covid Effect, I would be concerned where we are going to be in about nine months to a year from now, but not so much right now. With the Covid Effect it's more immediate.
She continued to express concern that the city's budget relies on the belief that a tax increment finance district agreement will be upheld after a petition to challenge it is heard at the Oklahoma Supreme Court. If the court upholds the city council's renegotiated deal with developers in the University North Park TIF district, it will net $3.5 million to the fiscal year 2020 budget and at least $1.5 million for fiscal year 2021.
If the courts uphold a petition to rescind the agreement, the city will be forced to impose pre-determined cuts to its existing and next year's budgets. The TIF agreement, as it was finalized in 2008 would supersede the November 2019 agreement. Final diversion of sales tax dollars to the TIF fund would expire by December 2020 or April 2021.
The Oklahoma State Supreme Court has not yet decided it will hear the case or if it will be assigned to panel. The city council is expected to adopt the fiscal year 2021 budget by June 9.
In other matters, the council approved a first reading for an ordinance to call for general bond election to be held August 25. The funds would supplement more than $112 million in quality of life projects, municipal building improvements and new construction and an economic relief program. The council will entertain a second reading of the ordinance and discussion during next Tuesday's meeting.
Mindy Ragan Wood
416-4420
