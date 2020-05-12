Norman residents enjoy a 23% lower water rate than many cities in Oklahoma but that may change if the city council decides to ask voters to increase it for improvements.
Norman Utilities Director Ken Komiske presented the estimate of costs during a council study session on May 5 but did not specify an estimated percent or fixed amount increase to the rates. The city's enterprise fund includes water, sewer and sanitation and is funded primarily through fees.
He told the Transcript Tuesday he does not know how much he will ask for until the city's next fiscal year ending 2021 budget. The budget must be adopted before June 30 when the current fiscal year ends. A public hearing on the budget is scheduled May 26 and the council could adopt it by June 9.
Water rate increases cannot occur without voter approval. The earliest voters could see a ballot is January 2021 but an election has not been called for by council.
Komiske told the Transcript there are several improvement's for the city's water department that he hopes to pay for with a rate increase. Automatic Meter Infrastructure (AMI) would cost an estimated $14.4 million and a well blending plant for $14 million are the “big ticket items,” Komiske said.
AMI would mean new meters which communicate more efficiently between the meter's readings and the department. If there's a spike in water usage, the department could alert the user before a high bill shows up in the mail. It would also allow the meter to be read more quickly in the event someone is moving from their home, instead of a delay waiting on a meter reader to come to the house to check the meter.
“So, we'll have much more reliable and up to date readings,” Komiske said.
The well blending plant “is regulatory driven,” he said by the Department of Environmental Quality. The city is expanding wells due to the rising demand ahead of anticipated population growth.
Land will have to purchased for a tank that will serve as a groundwater treatment system
“Right now we have 31 wells and we're going to have at least nine more,” Komiske said. “So we'll have 40 wells spread throughout Norman and they'll pump right into the distribution system at different points. What DEQ wants us to do and, it makes sense, we want to do it too is to have one common source so they all pump into one big holding tank. Then we can get the water at one spot rather than 40 different spots. We can disinfect it and send it into town.”
Norman voters approved a rate increase in 2015 which paid for a $35 million dollar water treatment rehabilitation project and $11 million to drill new wells. Komiske said six of the 10 have been completed but are not yet connected for water supply.
Customer rates start at $3.35 up to 5,000 per 1,000 gallons with the highest rate for more than 20,000 at $6.80 per 1,000 gallons.
If the council decides to seek an election to increase rates on January ballot, the first reading of the ordinance would be in October.
