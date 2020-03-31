City council to adopt license fees from short term rentals
Norman City Council will likely pass an ordinance to charge short-term rental property owners a license and inspection fee. In recent years the housing industry has been inundated with owners signing up with Airbnb, an online marketplace for owners to rent out rooms or homes they own as a cozier, and often cheaper, alternatives to hotels.
During its Tuesday night study session, the council discussed a drafted ordinance that will impose “an initial issuance and renewal” for a $150 license fee and a $50 annual inspection fee for STRs. The funds would help pay for a contract with Host Compliance for $25,200 to monitor compliance of zoning laws, license requirements and track tax payments.
The ordinance lists several requirements for STR owners such as submitting an onsite parking plan, number of bedroom and occupancy limits, building code compliance, proper zoning, proof of insurance and paid taxes. The ordinance also requires an applicant for the license to notify nearby residents adjacent and across the street of its intention to establish an STR on the property.
STRs will be, per the proposed ordinance, in virtually every city zone with exception to industrially zoned areas.
A license or renewal can be denied by the city if requirements in the ordinance are not met and it could be revoked for code violations and unresolved complaints
The city clerk is given the authority to deny, revoke or suspend an applicant's license, however violators with repeat infractions will first be subject to a review board before action is taken.
“They would have to be violations that were adjudicated through municipal court and after three convictions, then a license review board is held to determine whether or not to continue their license or revoke it,” City Clerk Brenda Hall said. “Each license, on all the licenses the city issues are dealt with on an individual basis. The purpose of that review board is to make sure whatever is going wrong is corrected.”
Ward 4 Councilwoman Lee Hall was concerned the ordinance placed the burden of filing complaints in the hands of neighbors. Ward 1 Councilwoman Kate Bierman said she understood her concerns, but the city “doesn't have the manpower for active enforcement,” and that other city codes depend on the same process.
Another objection raised during the session was the possibility that the city could “go after” uncollected taxes through the Host Compliance technology service. It was not popular with Ward 5 Councilwoman Sereta Wilson.
“I don't support back and getting back taxes, even if we can and I don't think we can, but I don't support that because that would be really burdensome for people that weren't expecting this especially right now,” Wilson said.
Hall and Mayor Breea Clark agreed with Wilson.
“Let's just get in place and move forward and not go back and do back taxes at this time,” Clark said. “Let's just get it in place (ordinace).”
Bierman said she was in favor of the ordinance applying only to property to owners and not allow “subletting” at least for now.
“It's the property owner that applies for the license and the property owner who is responsible for paying the taxes,” she said.
Ward 3 Councilwoman Alison Petrone agreed.
“The whole point of this is having the ability to oversee what's going on here and if you're letting subletting right away, not that we can't do it later,” she said. “That could backfire.”
The drafted ordinance will go to the city's planning commission for review before the council can vote to adopt it.
Mindy Ragan Wood
416-4420
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.