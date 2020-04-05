The City of Norman's uncertain financial standing will be discussed Tuesday night during a city council study session.
City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco will present the Fiscal Year Ending (FYE) 2021 budget. The city faces ongoing uncertainty as it recovers from a budget shortfall and now sudden drop in sales tax revenue to coronavirus.
Oklahoma is the only state to depend solely on sales tax revenue to fund city operations. It is difficult for cities to predict the loss of revenue since the closure of non-essential businesses because there is at least a month delay in reporting from the Oklahoma Tax Commission which remits the revenue to cities.
An email from Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco to The Transcript explained that taxes are reported and paid monthly by local businesses. The initial closure of businesses began March 12.
“We won't start to see recorded impacts of those actions on our local businesses until around May 10, when we see our sales tax remittance for sales in March,” he wrote. “The first full month of business operations during the 'COVID Effect' won't be recorded until around June 10.”
Francisco said he will have some data for room tax impacts in mid-April and “we expect it to be really bad.” Room tax for March will be reported on April 15.
During a Visit Norman video conference on March 25, Embassy Suites General Manager Scott Kovalick reported occupancy had dropped to around 10% and was expected to continue that rate through the end of April. Most of the guests were traveling health professionals.
The drop in room tax may seem like a bad omen for a city that depends on large festivals which have been cancelled such as the Medieval Fair, sporting events at the University of Oklahoma. The Norman Music Festival, which was to be held in April, was rescheduled for August and OU plans to reschedule graduation. These events bring hundreds of thousands of people from outside Norman to patronize hotels, restaurants, and other local businesses.
It all adds to up to a lot less sales tax revenue. Francisco's opening comments in the FY 21 budget is cautious.
“Due to the City's reliance on sales tax to fund general operations, these emergency orders will have significant impacts on the City's revenues, particularly Sales Tax and Room Tax,” the document reads. “Projections for these major revenue sources have been adjusted downward for these impacts, but no one knows the duration or the depths of the impacts at this time.”
Further uncertainty remains as a legal challenge to the city's new amended agreement in the University North Park tax increment financing district has paralyzed millions of dollars from being diverted from the TIF to the city's General Revenue Fund. Citizens filed a petition to rescind the November 26, 2019 agreement but it was thrown out in Cleveland County District Court by District Judge Jeff Virgin on February 24 due to technicalities. It is unclear whether the petitioner, Stephen Ellis will file an appeal.
The City is counting on a dead petition.
“The 2019-2020 and FYE 2021 revenue projections are based on an assumption that the petition will be unsuccessful and the City's General Fund and Capital Fund will receive a full year's sales tax apportionment in FYE 2020 and FYE 2021,” the budget document reads. “As of this writing, the petition has been ruled invalid by the Cleveland County District Court. If this decision is not appealed, the City's General Fund and Capital Fund will receive a full year's apportionment of sales tax from the UNP.”
OTHER IMPACTS
Voters approved a half-cent sales tax in 2015. The 15-year tax pays for quality of life projects but several remain undone and the design has outpaced revenue. The council has discussed its intentions to seek a general obligation bond to help finish the projects. While it had hoped for a June ballot for voters to consider, the council wanted more time to deliberate the projects and funding mechanism. During its last council study session on Norman Forward, it also grappled with coronavirus.
Mayor Breea Clark said the council intends to move forward with an August ballot.
The city's study session will be streamed on its YouTube channel and will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Mindy Ragan Wood
416-4420
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.