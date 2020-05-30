City moves to create partnership for animal shelter

A proposed move to privatize the Norman Animal Welfare Center is ruffling feathers among advocates and the center's oversight committee.
Norman City Council is considering staff recommendations to partner with Oklahoma Humane Society (OHS) to operate the city's animal shelter for $400,000 a year while the city maintains the building and some employment positions. The city would also pay OHS $35 per animal "transferred to the Society," a drafted memorandum of understanding states. Fines would be paid to the city.
The move could save the city $150,000 a year, but the proposed 12-month agreement is not finalized. The council discussed the move during its Tuesday night study session conference. The agreement could be enacted as early as July 1.
Members of the Animal Welfare Oversight Committee (AWOC) are concerned the community will lose control over the facility. Some members were displeased to learn the MOU was discussed before they could make their own recommendations to the council.
"If we had been consulted before the conference session, we could have given them our concerns and questions," committee member Kim Fairbanks said. "As an oversight committee, why were we not informed that this (conference) was happening so we could have submitted our questions to the council to ask presenters about our concerns? I feel we should have had that professional courtesy."
Fairbanks said the committee discussed the possible partnership with OHS in March but members were not given a formal presentation. They were told by city staff the merge was "on the back burner" because of the coronavirus outbreak, she said.
Ward 1 Councilwoman Kate Bierman said she and fellow Ward 5 Councilwoman Sereta Wilson both made a recommendation to City Manager Darryl Pyle. Both suggested the center be removed from under the jurisdiction of the Norman Police Department in August 2019 as part of a "wish list" of items the council wanted to explore.
Bierman said she believes the move will cut bureaucratic red tape and help the center do more for animals.
"There was a possibility of moving it under Parks and Recreation, but in my estimation, neither of those options really helped Norman Animal Welfare do more without increasing the budget," she said Friday. "Funding has been the issue for the animal welfare, and so a lateral move out of the police department may have solved some problems and gotten them out of the additional bureaucracy that the police department has ... but it doesn't do anything to help stretch the dollars that we are currently spending."
AWOC Chairman Mark Howry said it takes three to four months to hire an employee because of strict police department guidelines. He held no concerns about OHS as a nonprofit organization.
"They're probably the most capable organization to take on a project like this, but I don't know that the city needs to divest itself to this extent of the Animal Welfare Center," he said.
Certain employee jobs could be at risk as 10 of 16 workers would be "eligible" for hire at OHS, the council learned Tuesday.
Animal welfare officers would remain employed by the NPD and Shelter Manager Mark Betchel.
Bierman said she is asking staff why Betchel would remain a city employee. Bechtel did not have an answer for that either when he spoke to The Transcript Friday.
"There's just a whole bunch of considerations and points they're trying to address at this point," he said. "It's still very much up in the air."
Howry was concerned, as were council members, about the fate of remaining employees and their benefits packages.
"We have the highest live release rate in the state of Oklahoma," Howry said. "I hate to think they've gone through all this work and their jobs get transferred to a nonprofit, and then they lose the stability of being part of a municipality."
Fairbanks pointed out OHS has never run a municipal shelter. City staff told council members Tuesday night the partnership would be the first of its kind for OHS.
Bierman said she believes the center will benefit from the extensive network of OHS volunteers throughout the state while leveraging local participation.
"We still have waiting lists for people who want to surrender their animals to Norman Animal Welfare that sometimes gets into the triple digits," she said. "What that makes me think is that there's a limited capacity currently existing with the influx of animals that Norman Animal Welfare is trying to deal with."
Betchel said OHS is "mainly a fostering organization" with 400 animals in foster care throughout the state. Despite at least 90 partnerships with volunteer animal welfare programs in the Norman area, he said the center struggles to coordinate those efforts and manage social media and marketing efforts.
The AWOC committee will entertain a formal presentation on the matter next month.
"I don't get the impression that there was an intentional decision to circumvent the Animal Welfare Oversight Committee, especially considering that what we were given as council was a very brief top-line overview," Bierman said. "I received assurances from the chief of police and from the city manager that a more comprehensive overview and discussion of this proposal will take place at the June animal welfare oversight meeting and get submitted through them before it comes to council for additional details."
The agreement proposes that two council members will serve on the OHS Board of Directors. Also, Mayor Breea Clark asked that a third citizen be added. City liaisons to OHS would include NPD Chief Kevin Foster and City Attorney Kathryn Walker.
