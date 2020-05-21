The Norman City Council continued to deliberate a business relief program general obligation bond package during its study session Tuesday night.
A proposed $5 million business recovery program is included in a $113 million general obligation bond package. The bond election will be set for August if the council calls for the election in June. The funds would supplement underfunded projects in the voter-approved half-cent Norman Forward Sales Tax Fund and pay for municipal renovations. The funds would be available in November if voters approve the bond proposal.
City Manager Darrel Pyle informed the council that $1.5 billion dollars in the $2 trillion CARES Act had been set aside for small business recovery.
Ward 1 Kate Bierman pointed out federal dollars would most likely be available much sooner than bond funds in November. Bierman, who is a business owner, said it took 45 days from the time their application was submitted to fund. Waiting until November, she said, could be too late for businesses who need relief now.
“It sounds like to me that any grant we were able to get from the CARES Act for this purpose would probably arrive faster than bond money would,” she said. “My big kind of caveat with this is that $1.5 billion sounds like a lot but I'm sure there are going to be a lot of applications.”
Ward 3 Councilwoman Alison Petrone was opposed to a bond relief package if federal funds become available sooner.
“I'm much more supportive of federal dollars than I am dipping into local dollars,” she said. “I would say there's no real reason to send this (item) to the people because you're sending them large bond requests as it is. So, you risk losing all of the (ballot) questions the more you send.”
Pyle promised to have more information on the potential for federal funds pending a conference call with a regional representative for the Economic Development Administrator.
A CARES Act flyer shows funds have been set aside for “economic development assistance programs,” to help communities recover and prepare for future coronavirus events. The funds were made available through the Economic Development Administration's Economic Development Assistance Program (EEA). Grants include financial assistance for capital funds for businesses, infrastructure, innovation grants, and planning and technical assistance grants. Applications for the EEA began May 7.
The city's business survey showed 58% of businesses listed the most critical need as capital funds from the loss of revenue during the shutdown.
Pyle pointed to the potential influx of applications as evidenced by the response to a $5.5 million business recovery grant in Oklahoma City which opened soon after the pandemic shut down businesses in the metro. The city used funds from its MAPS program.
“They received a total of 600 applications totaling $20 million dollars in requests in a three-week period,” Pyle said. “Obviously several of those applicants will be disappointed because those dollars were substantially over subscribed in very short order, if that gives you any indication of what the need was.”
Ward 5 Councilwoman Sereta Wilson asked how much money is expected to come from applying for EEA funds. Pyle said he would seek at least $5 million to start but the request could be as high as $20 million based on demand and the parameters to apply for funding.
“The OKC folks had tons of flexibility because it was local dollars,” Pyle said of Oklahoma City's internal grant. “The feds will give us parameters, limitations I'm sure. We may get to set some local rules in terms of (amount) caps per application, whether it's a $10,000 dollar request or $50,000 dollar maximum request.”
Pyle speculated federal grants could be repeatedly awarded “over multiple times to support businesses,” with reporting requirements which would be likely in order to receive funds.
In recent weeks, the council has expressed skepticism voters will approve the bond election in the wake of the financial woes of the pandemic.
The council will discuss a first draft of the ordinance calling for the bond election during the next city council meeting next Tuesday, May 26. Polling for the bond is scheduled to be completed by the first week of June.
