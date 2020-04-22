Mayor Breea Clark sounded off after Governor Kevin Stitt unveiled his reopening plan for the state which appears to be at odds with municipalities like Norman which have not decided when to begin a phased reopening.
Tuesday night's presentation to the council from Dr. Gary Raskob, professor of medicine and epidemiology for the University of Oklahoma, was ringing in Clark's ears. Raskob told the council more testing for COVID-19 is needed for the virus and antibody testing. He also recommended the city move forward only when it had a plan in place to trace those who have had contact with an infected person.
“Where is the adequate testing? As Dr. Raskob told us, we are not doing a third of the testing capacity we need to be at to move forward safely,” Clark told The Transcript. “We have not yet reached a point where anyone who wants a test can get one, yet we're opening up. Where is the plan that will allow us to effectively execute contact tracing so we can avoid a second spike?”
Stitt's plan includes reopening businesses deemed non-essential like salons and pet groomers by Friday. It requires social distancing and sanitation efforts. Restaurants, gyms, churches and movie theaters will open by May 1 with social distancing and sanitizing restrictions. If there is not a spike in new cases within 14 days, large gatherings will be allowed and bars will reopen with social distancing. No information was provided for phase three.
Stitt presented a chart by the Oklahoma State Department of Health which showed Oklahoma peaked much earlier than the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) reported. The IHME has been widely relied upon in media reports in the last several weeks and validated by Raskob who told the council he respected its “science.”
IHME reported Oklahoma hit a peak in the number of deaths per day on April 7 and would peak in “resource use” by today, April 22. It does not recommend "relaxing social distancing" until June 14, but Raskob told the council Tuesday night that the date was impractical with the public's need for access to medical care and the mounting economic toll as two factors which outweigh the strategy.
OSDH's chart showed a peak in hospitalizations on March 30 while a seven-day average of new cases shows a decline from 862 on April 7 to 631 cases April 22. Raskob's data showed a dip in new daily cases on April 19, with 29 confirmed cases but a spike in cases was estimated at 121 on April 21.
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin (D-Norman) released the following statement after the governor's declaration.
"The governor's decision to reopen Oklahoma businesses early comes from a place of fear, and it is understanding for him to be worried about the long-term economic effects of this pandemic," she said. "However in this time of uncertainty, it is crucial not to make decisions hastily and out of fear but out of fact."
Virgin further stated Oklahoma has not met Centers for Disease Control criteria for reopening because the state has failed to "administer proper testing or tracing that is needed."
Clark accused Stitt of starting a battle between municipalities. Oklahoma cities rely solely on sales tax to fund city operations.
“When he allows cities to pick ad choose who opens what, he pits us against each other,” she said. “Oklahoma is the only state in the nation that relies on sales tax the way we do to support our general funds, so he's turning this recovery plan into Hungers Games between cities fighting over sales tax and being forced to put their economies ahead of the lives of residents.”
Clark was shocked to hear of the new plan as she expected to receive his guidelines later in the week.
“I received no communication from the Governor directly,” Clark said. I receive some communication from Mike Fina, Executive Director of OML (Oklahoma Municipal League) who was on the (reopening) committee. I had heard the plan was coming Friday so I was surprised to see it today.
An email to Raskob and representatives from Norman Regional Health System and Integris was not immediately returned.
The City of Norman released a statement after the governor's announcement which revealed its stay-at-home order would remain through April 30 and its decisions would continue to based on health experts and local infection data.
