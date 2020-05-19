Cleveland County Commissioners unanimously approved a $150,000 contract with Witt O’Briens, a management company, to pursue federal reimbursement and relief funds for the coronavirus pandemic.
Witt O’Brien’s is part of Seacor Holdings, a publicly traded company that offers a wide variety of consulting services to the public and private sector. It will assist the county as a consultant to assess the county’s needs and the corresponding funding it could obtain, District 3 Commissioner Harold Haralson told the Transcript.
Data from the Oklahoma Secretary of Budget Mike Mazzei’s office shows the state has received more than $2 billion for state agency programs and the Coronavirus Relief Fund. At least $1.5 billion in federal funding will “support COVID-19-related government expenses. As defined by the U.S. Treasury, the state is largely responsible for facilitating reimbursements of these CRF funds to state agencies, cities, counties and tribal governments,” a prepared statement reads.
The State’s platform to begin facilitating reimbursements is scheduled to “to go live this week,” Mazzei’s statement reveals. A set of guidelines to apply for the funds has been published and the budget office is urging cities and counties to educate itself in order to pursue funding. In order to qualify, municipalities must track all COVD-19 related expenses, including payroll for employees who were assigned to handle the pandemic’s impacts.
County spokesman John Roberts said the county is still assessing the expenses it has incurred and funds it will continue to set aside in the event of a second wave this fall. He declined to speculate how much money may come from the funding, but said, “it’s going to be a big number.”
“There are so many moving pieces in what we’re doing,” Roberts said. “We’ve given PPE to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, we have to track everything we've done through the sheriff department and everything at the courthouse and continue to do at the courthouse to keep the public and our employees safe.”
The courthouse has installed sanitizing stations, iPads, and other equipment such as hospital-grade mobile sanitizing units to disinfect everything from courtrooms to offices at the fairgrounds and election board. It also provided equipment to enable mobile testing at the fairgrounds.
The county pivoted to allow their employees to work from home which presented the need for remote access technology services and equipment such as computers or laptops.
As the expenses add up, Roberts believes Witt O’Briens will prove helpful to leverage qualifying expenses.
“That’s one reason we’re doing the contract. They can sit down and ask us about things we wouldn’t have thought about initially through this but is eligible under the CARES Act, FEMA or other funding that’s become available,” Roberts said.
Mindy Ragan Wood
416-4420
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.