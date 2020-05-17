OKLAHOMA CITY -- A bill that will increase pay by $2 an hour for Department of Corrections' employees passed the House on Tuesday with a vote of 99-0.
Senate Bill 1424, by State Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, previously passed the Senate 46-0 and now awaits the governor's signature to become law.
"We gave many of our state correctional officers a pay increase of two dollars an hour last year," Ford said, "but some Department of Corrections employees did not receive the raise. This bill ... gives these employees a raise equivalent to the one received by their peers."
SB 1424 provides a $2 per hour increase over the current hourly wage, or an equivalent amount for those employees not receiving an hourly wage, for each employee of the Department of Corrections with a job description and location outlined in the measure.
