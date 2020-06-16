Council challenged to cut 64 officers

NORMAN — Norman City Council grappled with a proposed amendment to the next fiscal year budget that would have cut 64 police officer jobs, city officials said Tuesday night.
The meeting drew a packed crowd at city hall. Protesters who favored cutting the police budget and supporters who disagreed with them attended the meeting to hear whether the council would keep funding in place and adopt the budget.
The discussion was ongoing at press time.
Ward 8 Councilwoman Alexandra Scott asked the council to support her amendment to cut $4.5 million in police department funding. Protesters cheered and police supporters booed Scott as she spoke.
Ward 5 Councilwoman Sereta Wilson asked City Manager Darrel Pyle to comment on the impact to the police department budget.
"If you were to reduce the salary and benefits lines in the police department budget, that would equal roughly 64 sworn police officer positions," he said.
Scott's amendment requested that the funds instead be allocated to a $3.5 million fire station project in Ward 5, $715,000 to be used for stormwater, $235,000 for an internal city auditor, and $50,000 for police "sensitivity training."
Some council members questioned if the amendment would solve the problem of racial bias and excessive use of force that has led to protests across the nation in last several weeks.
Scott said she did not expect her amendment to pass.
"It basically cuts the salaries and benefits of the police department in half," she said. "And while I don't expect it to pass, I do expect it to cause a conversation about how we solve this problem."
She then told the council about her experiences with police racial bias and insensitivity. She related an incident during which a friend's home had been burglarized. Instead of investigating the burglary, she said the officer investigated the black victim. Scott said that after she was sexually assaulted near her home that the officer told her sex crimes "are not treated as a priority in Norman." She said there was no follow-up in her case.
More recently, Scott said she has been the victim of a stalker and called police in late May to investigate at her home. She accused officers of being reluctant to help or taking the matter seriously.
"If I am being disbelieved, disregarded on my doorstep, then there is much worse going on and that's why I made this amendment," Scott said.
Fellow council members thanked her for her story but by 10:30 p.m. had not approved her amendment. Ward 1 Councilwoman Kate Bierman and Ward 7 Councilman Stephen Holman pointed out that the budget has been an ongoing discussion in meetings for a year.
Bierman said she wanted more time to effect more change. She referred to other cities who have reformed their police departments by hiring a trained team of experts to respond to mental health calls and others where there is "not a crime in progress" instead of using police response.
"What I didn't see in this reapportionment is any way to fix those problems," she said. "I think these are important conversations to solve. I don't think they get solved in two hours from this dias. Our budget is a year-long process, and next month in the City Council Oversight Committee we're going to start talking about some of these things, talking about what programs other cities have implemented properly to help handle some of this ... but I don't know that just with less than two weeks notice, taking a hatchet to the police department budget that we're going to get the outcome that we want."
Mindy Ragan Wood
416-4420
