City council wonders 'what if' on bond election
As the Norman City Council pushes for an August election for a general obligation bond, several council members want to know what the plan will be if voters do not support it.
The bond would supplement a combined shortfall of $113.3 million for Norman Forward projects, municipal renovations and a relief package for small businesses. Three questions would be on the ballot according to state law: $89.1 million for Norman Forward, $24.2 million for municipal renovations and and $5 million for the small business initiative.
A $5 million proposed homeless resource center was added to Norman Forward, but the council has not yet decided to include it. The council has asked for a study to be conducted to determine how the funds would be spent, would not likely be available until February 2021. The city would use capital funds to pay for the study, estimated at $250,000, in the fiscal year 2021 budget.
City officials maintain that a slump in sales tax revenue growth, rising costs of construction and engineering and design that has outpaced projects have left a funding gap for the Norman Forward sales tax supported projects. The 15-year half-cent tax was approved by voters in 2015. While several projects have been completed such as the Central Library, projects such as the multi-sports aquatics center, senior center and several others have not been completed or started.
The bond was the subject of the council's study session Tuesday night. Ward 3 Councilwoman Alison Petrone and Ward 1 Kate Bierman wanted to know what would become of the projects if the bond fails to pass.
Petrone was concerned because A&E the design firm contracted for projects, is asking the city to pay for design funds before the bond election. The outcome of the election, if it fails, could affect which projects are delayed or scaled back in scope and size.
“I just don't want to waste $600,000 on any design work that we would have to repeat,” Petrone said.
Their questions were directed to Jason Cotton of ADG, an architecture and project management firm who presented the council with an update on projects and pending contracts. Cotton was reluctant to speculate on which projects would be reduced in scope to fit an existing budget if the bond fails to pass, but he conceded that the city could be faced with those decisions.
City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco said the city would be back to “square one” and decisions would be made on a project-by-project basis. He reminded Bierman of a question she asked in a previous meeting and his answer then stood now.
“When you asked me, 'what's your plan b' and the answer was yes, we would go back to what was available in the original revenue sources. We would build the facilities that were budgeted for in that original Norman Forward package,” Fransisco said.
He added that the city would have to rely on grants, money saved in other projects or capital funds.
“It's kind of a different answer for each project,” he said.
The council will have some inkling as to public opinion on the bond vote if the city decides to conduct a poll prior to the council's final decision to call for a bond, which will be June 9.
